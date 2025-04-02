mobile app bar

Who Is George Russell’s Girlfriend Carmen Montero Mundt? What Does She Do for a Living?

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Credits: IMAGO / Eibner

George Russell and Carmen Montero Mundt have been in a steady relationship since 2020. Mundt revealed during an Instagram Q&A in 2020 that she met the British driver thanks to a mutual friend in London while she was pursuing her bachelor’s degree in business management and finance from the University of Westminster.

They then made their relationship public during the 2020 Tusan Grand Prix held at the Mugello Circuit. Last year, they decided to bring their relationship up a level by moving in together in Russell’s Monaco apartment.

Russell had first expressed his desire to move from his UK residence to Monaco — where most of his rivals reside — in 2023. He finally did move in last year, and soon after, Mundt also decided to move in with him. “Big reason right next to me,” she wrote in an answer to an Instagram Q&A when a fan asked her why she was leaving London.

Mundt has made a successful career in finance

After graduating from the University of Westminster in 2021, Mundt has now made a career for herself in the same field. She first had an internship at Ruffer LLP — a British investment company — before getting a job as an Associate Consultant at Delta Capital.

She then moved back to Ruffer LLP and worked as an Investor Relations associate. She left her job in 2023 and informed her followers via a post that she was keen on going back to school.

 

A post shared by Carmen Montero Mundt (@carmenmmundt)

And as she continues to expand her knowledge in the finance field, she has also decided to share it with her followers. She believes it is crucial for each person to be financially independent after she watched her father struggle with finances.

How childhood tragedy led Mundt to become an author

Mundt’s choice of profession wasn’t just born out of a passion for money. In fact, it was a dire need for money after her father faced bankruptcy that she chose to educate herself in that field.

Last year, whilst promoting her latest e-book on spreading awareness for women to start financial planning, she revealed, “I learned the importance of financial education early on, when my family went bankrupt. It impacted every aspect of our lives, but it also taught me a crucial lesson: Knowledge is power.”

Naturally, the struggles that the 26-year-old faced during her own days have inspired her to become a beacon for women across all sectors of society. In today’s world, she realizes the importance of financial planning, especially for women. It is for the same reason why she decided to collaborate with Female Invest for her e-book.

