REC Watches Present $3,000 Timepiece in Tribute to Ayrton’s Senna’s Memorable Stint at British F1 Team

REC Watches have launched a new $3000 timepiece to pay tribute to Ayrton Senna’s outstanding stint with Lotus during the 1986 season. This new timepiece is a limited edition, with only 989 pieces available.

As per the website, this watch is made from Lotus’ 98T chassis number four. This was the final black and gold-colored JPS car in F1 that Senna drove for the last eight races of the 1986 campaign.

Each of these watches uses reforged aluminum from the car’s original plenum tubes. They have a case diameter of 3.97 mm and an opening diameter of 3.49 mm. The case is made of stainless steel and the top glass of sapphire crystal.

Senna had an exceptional season in 1986 with Lotus. He stood on the podium eight times, with two race wins to his name. That wasn’t enough to help him win the World Championship, which went to his future rival Alain Prost instead. But it made him a star and was his best year with the British F1 team.

Senna’s incredible Lotus stint makes the REC watch even more significant. A day after his 30th death anniversary, the Danish brand decided to launch this and pay tribute to one of F1’s greatest drivers of all time.

Netflix also planning to pay tribute to Ayrton Senna

May 1, 2024 marked 30 years since Ayrton Senna’s tragic and fatal crash in Imola. A day after Roland Ratzenberger lost his life at the 1994 San Marino GP qualifying, Senna lost his during the race, leaving the F1 world shellshocked and heartbroken.

As Senna continues to be remembered, Netflix announced the teaser of a limited series about the Brazilian’s life. Senna’s life, career and relationships will be main focus of this series which is expected to release some time in 2024 (exact release date not confirmed).

Ayrton Senna’s docuseries is likely to be a success. The three-time World Champion gathered immense fame during his illustrious career and even today, he continues to inspire budding drivers and athletes.