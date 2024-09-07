Mika Hakkinen Cannot Fathom How Lewis Hamilton Keeps Himself Motivated Despite Having Won It All

Mika Hakkinen recently opened up about Lewis Hamilton’s career and shared his amazement at how he has possibly gone through all the range of emotions F1 has to offer. The two-time F1 champion highlighted how Hamilton has had a long period of dominance in the sport.

But the Briton has also seen the disappointment of not being able to contend for wins in the last three seasons. He faced a win drought of 945 days since 2021 before finally winning the British GP this year in Silverstone.

Lewis Hamilton at home, it simply had to be ❤️ The Brit sealed a record ninth Silverstone win this season #F1 #BritishGP pic.twitter.com/KXFtS5RCpe — Formula 1 (@F1) August 16, 2024

This made Hakkinen wonder how someone who has experienced everything could still find the level of motivation to just keep going. In a recent video byte shared on the Unibet International YouTube channel, he said,

“He [Lewis Hamilton] has experienced mega disappointments, he has experienced incredible victories in his life, and he has experienced crashes that Formula One drivers never would wish to happen.”

The Finn added, “He has gone through all the emotions in his life in his career… I just wonder always how some drivers really can keep the motivation at a level to deliver.”

Hamilton himself has admitted to feeling demotivated amid the slump Mercedes experienced since 2022. Moreover, the scars of losing the 2021 championship have also affected his mental health. Still, the 39-year-old kept a positive attitude in life and his patience is steadily paying off with two wins in the 2024 season so far.

Hakkinen contrasted Hamilton’s situation with his own by explaining how he lost the motivation to keep racing in 2001 even though he was still winning races in that season. While the Finn retired after that season, Hamilton is still extending his career with his pursuit of winning the record-breaking eighth championship.

Hamilton is one step away from beating Michael Schumacher

One of the biggest motivations for Hamilton has to be about winning his eighth drivers’ championship which will put him a step above Schumacher and also help him attain redemption for the 2021 title loss to Max Verstappen.

In a season that will go down in history for being as controversial as it was exciting, Hamilton and Verstappen went into the season finale in Abu Dhabi equal on points with the winner-takes-all scenario. And it was Hamilton who looked set on winning the race before he was denied his eighth championship due to incorrect application of the Safety Car rules.

He knew EXACTLY what was happening immediately and was absolutely helpless. It’s so wrong. #IStandWithLewisHamilton pic.twitter.com/2JGV7LU5vw — Nicolette (@f1nicolette) December 14, 2021

Moreover, another reason for Hamilton to keep going in F1 is the prospect of racing for one of the most prestigious teams on the grid — Ferrari, where he is headed next season.

Winning the eighth championship and beating Schumacher’s record at Ferrari will undoubtedly be more special for Hamilton, considering the German achieved most of his championship success with the Prancing Horse.