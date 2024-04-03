“Milton Keynes Will Raise Its Eyebrows”: V-CARB Boss Confident That Yuki Tsunoda Can Get Red Bull Shot

Newly inducted Visa Cash App RB (V-CARB) boss Peter Bayer recently reflected on the progress Yuki Tsunoda has made, both mentally and physically. Given the Japanese driver’s performances this season, Bayer believes that if the 23-year-old can keep this form up, sooner rather than later, Red Bull will be forced to consider him for a race seat on the main team.

Motorsport-Total quoted Bayer as saying (as reported by Junaid Samodien on X (formerly Twitter), “If Yuki [Tsunoda] can consistently deliver this performance, then at some point Milton Keynes will raise its eyebrows and take a closer look.” Tsunoda has had a stellar start to the 2024 F1 season.

He has scored six points out of the first three races of the season. In the process, he has V-CARB teammate Daniel Ricciardo comprehensively when it comes to both Qualifying and Race performance.

Bayer also commended Tsunoda for his physical fitness. The V-CARB boss described Tsunoda as “well trained” and without “an ounce of fat there.” Although the Japanese-born driver may be a star of the future, the higher-ups at Red Bull are still in two minds about giving him that big break alongside three-time world champion Max Verstappen.

Why is Yuki Tsunoda not a probable candidate for the 2025 Red Bull seat?

There is no doubt that Yuki Tsunoda has impressed several people within the F1 paddock. Even Red Bull’s team advisor Helmut Marko showered praise on him for his strong performances and more control over his emotions during the races.

Despite such praise from a tall leader like Marko, the 23-year-old is still not the favorite to succeed Sergio Perez at the Milton-Keynes-based team if they decide not to renew the #11 driver’s contract before the end of this season. Tsunoda is probably the third favorite candidate to slot in for Perez.

According to experts, despite his poor start to this season, Daniel Ricciardo is in pole position to clinch the second Red Bull seat next year. Moreover, after Carlos Sainz’s stunning Australian GP drive, Christian Horner also confirmed their interest in evaluating the Spaniard for a possible return to the Red Bull team.

Meanwhile, another reason impeding Tsunoda’s shot at that Red Bull seat could be his close ties with Honda. The Japanese engine manufacturers are going to partner with Aston Martin from 2026 onwards, and Tsunoda’s affinity with them could have persuaded Red Bull to give someone else a shot.

But if Tsunoda continues to deliver as he did in the first three rounds, then Red Bull will perhaps show a greater interest in signing him to the main team.