Helmut Marko Praises Yuki Tsunoda for Getting Away With His ‘Shortcomings’ in 2024 Amidst Crunch Red Bull Competition

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Credits: IMAGO / IPA Sport

Yuki Tsunoda has started the 2024 season on an impressive note. The young Japanese driver currently sits in 11th in the Drivers’ Standings with six points after the opening three races. The 23-year-old has been so impressive that he has even received praise from the likes of Red Bull team advisor Helmut Marko.

Marko was quoted by Motorsport-Total (as reported by Junaid Samodien on X (formerly Twitter)) as saying, “His (Tsunoda’s) problems were lack of control, outbursts, and a tendency to make mistakes. All of that is gone this season.”

Tsunoda has in fact not put a foot wrong this season when compared to his Visa Cash App RB (V-CARB) teammate Daniel Ricciardo. While the Japanese driver has comprehensively outpaced Ricciardo so far, the Australian is evidently struggling in terms of both results and confidence.

The gap between Tsunoda and Ricciardo has been so evident that the 34-year-old even admitted that he was not able to match the Japanese driver’s pace in Melbourne. If Tsunoda keeps up such performances, there is a chance that Red Bull could promote the 23-year-old to the senior team sometime in the future.

Will Yuki Tsunoda move to Red Bull in 2025?

Yuki Tsunoda received the chance to shine at Red Bull’s sister team after a request from the side’s former engine supplier, Honda. That relationship has been in a stalemate since the end of 2021. Now, with the regulations going to reset in 2026, Red Bull have decided to partner with Ford to develop and manufacture their own power units.

Meanwhile, Honda will partner with Aston Martin from 2026 onwards. Hence, Tsunoda could be a candidate for a seat on the Silverstone-based team then because of his relationship with Honda.

When it comes to his chances of securing a seat at Red Bull, they do look slim even though he received praise from Helmut Marko. The Austrian himself has claimed that he doesn’t feel the #22 driver is ready for a seat on the senior Red Bull team yet.

Reflecting on Tsunoda’s Australian GP performance, Marko had said, “Sure, because here he (Tsunoda) was competitive every lap and didn’t do anything wrong, was calm. But as we say: one swallow doesn’t make a summer.

Since Marko does not believe that Tsunoda is ready to make the step up to Red Bull yet, the Japanese driver could remain at V-CARB even in 2025. There is a possibility that Liam Lawson could be his teammate next season, especially with Daniel Ricciardo struggling this year.

