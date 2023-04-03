Months After Breaking Michael Schumacher’s Record, Max Verstappen Levels Ayrton Senna With Another Incredible Feat

Oct 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Red Bull Racing Limited driver Max Verstappen of Team Netherlands leaves the track after his team wins the U.S. Grand Prix F1 race and the World Constructors’ Championship at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Max Verstappen claimed a comfortable victory at an incident-filled 2023 Australian GP. The Dutchman completed the podium alongside Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso, who finished P2 and P3.

This was the Dutchman’s 37th F1 race win since debuting in 2015. And with the win, he has extended his lead in the 2023 championship by 15 points over 2nd place Sergio Perez.

Verstappen’s form has been improving race by race, and with RB19’s incredible pace, he will be hard to stop. Last year despite suffering from a difficult start, he claimed his 2nd championship after a ruthless winning streak.

Records owned by max verstappen and this dude is 25 pic.twitter.com/Q45NSsZNo1 — Nav | Sara ,sadie leen simp (@DisgustedNav) November 7, 2022

Verstappen claimed 15 race wins, beating Michael Schumacher’s record of 13 wins in a season. With just three races into the season, the Dutchman has already matched 3x world champion Ayrton Senna’s tally before age 25.

Max Verstappen matches Ayrton Senna’s podiums tally

Max Verstappen has long been touted to be the next Ayrton Senna due to his sheer talent and speed. And the Dutchman has been living up to his name as he has matched the Brazilian legend’s tally.

Verstappen now has the same number of podiums as Senna; 80. While Senna achieved his 80th podium at the age of 33, the Red Bull driver managed to achieve it at the age of 25.

The 25-year-old is 4 wins away from levelling the 3x champion’s number of wins. Senna won 41 races across his decorated F1 career. The Dutchman currently has 37, which means he can realistically overtake Senna by the end of this season.

Max Verstappen has matched Ayrton Senna for career podiums. He’s still only 25 🤯 pic.twitter.com/vhHMnZOpFZ — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) April 2, 2023

This would make him 5th on the list of drivers with the most race wins. He will be behind the likes of Lewis Hamilton, Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel and Alain Prost.

Verstappen can level Senna’s count of 3 championships by winning the title this season. He will also be on par with Jackie Stewart, Jack Brabham, Niki Lauda and Nelson Piquet.

Verstappen equals another Schumacher tally

Max Verstappen levelled another Michael Schumacher record. The Dutchman’s win at Albert Park saw him secure a victory at his 23rd circuit, the same number as Schumacher.

By winning the season opener in Bahrain, the Red Bull driver achieved 15 wins in his last 20 races. This triumphed the previous record of 14 wins in 20 races set by Lewis Hamilton and Schumacher

With his first Albert Park win, Max Verstappen equals Michael Schumacher for the second-most circuits at which a driver has won!#AusGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/3Tl5ES32Lx — Lights Out ●●●●● (@LightsOutF1Blog) April 2, 2023

This was the 2x champion’s first win at the Australian GP. Red Bull also claimed their first win at Albert Park since 2011. The team now lead the constructor’s championship with a 63-point margin over Aston Martin.