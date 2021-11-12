“Guanyu Zhou to Alfa Romeo a done deal?”: Latest pictures shared on social media seem to confirm the Chinese driver’s move to Formula 1

Pictures of Guanyu Zhou have been spotted on Alfa Romeo billboards in Shanghai, which seem to confirm his 2022 F1 seat rumors.

Earlier this year, Kimi Raikkonen announced that he would be retiring from F1. To replace him, Alfa Romeo signed current Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas to a multi-year deal. However, their other driver for next season has not been announced yet.

It seems highly unlikely that current driver Antonio Giovinazzi will remain with the Swiss team. They will be looking to sign a young driver with the potential to do well and also bring with him a big sum of sponsor money. Zhou fits the role perfectly. The 22-year-old is currently 2nd in the F2 Championship.

Outside an Alfa Romeo dealership in Zhou’s hometown Shanghai, a billboard shows a picture of the local hero with the caption “Guanyu Zhou, will join the Alfa Romeo team”. While this hasn’t been officially announced yet, the fact that he is already on company billboards seems to seal the deal.

Guanyu Zhou set to be the first-ever Chinese driver in F1

Zhou will be the first driver from China to land a full-time F1 seat. Ma Qing Ha made practice appearances for HRT and Caterham between 2012-13 but never participated in a race.

The Shanghai-born driver is a part of the Alpine Driver’s Academy. He will thus, cut ties with the French team to join Alfa Romeo next season.

Giovinazzi has had a quiet spell in Formula 1. While he hasn’t been terrible, the Italian driver has also failed to put in strings of consistent performances with the team. Earlier this week, Frederic Vasseur announced that the decision for their driver lineup for 2022 was made.

The Swiss team are expected to announce Zhou’s arrival soon after the Brazilian Grand Prix this Sunday.

