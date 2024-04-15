Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc Will ‘Get Along Well’ at Ferrari, Claims Fred Vasseur

No one has leveraged their relationship with a driver in F1 like Frederic Vasseur has. Some believe his relationship with Lewis Hamilton was the decisive factor in the Brit’s decision to move to Ferrari. It’s a lesser-known fact that the French boss managed Hamilton during his championship-winning runs in F3 and F2. Vasseur was also Charles Leclerc’s team boss at Sauber back in the day. Having worked closely with his 2025 roster, Vasseur put some minds at ease about how the two superstar drivers may get along.

Whenever there’s a new driver lineup in Formula 1, the possibility of an internal rivalry always comes to mind. Hosting two ambitious drivers like Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, this thought is naturally on everyone’s mind. However, speaking to the media, Vasseur put faith in his future drivers claiming they will get along well. Discussing the Brit’s arrival, Vasseur said, “I’m also super happy because I’m convinced that the two (Charles and Lewis) will get along well.”

The Ferrari boss also pointed out how Hamilton will have a positive impact on the team. He highlighted Lewis Hamilton’s track record, his winning mentality, and his undeniable aura. On top of that, Hamilton’s 16 years of experience will also come in handy.

Not just on the team, the boss believes the 39-year-old will have a positive impact on his future teammate as well. He believes Hamilton’s code of conduct will give Leclerc a reference point.

The Monegasque will be able to see how a world champion operates. How he goes about his business 24/7 and over a season, and what sets him apart from the rest. However, no one can guarantee how their relationship will turn out, especially with both drivers hungry for results.

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc’s hunger for wins and trophies might force them to clash

Lewis Hamilton has not set foot on the top step of the podium since the 2021 Saudi Arabian GP. Charles Leclerc is facing the same dry spell since the 2022 Austrian GP. So heading into 2025, the two teammates will be desperate for positive results and race wins. Both of them are also desperately chasing a championship. So if either of them gets a chance, no team orders may come into effect and there might be some brilliant head-to-head battles.

However, for that to happen, Ferrari needs to considerably pick up the pace. Red Bull has been head and shoulders above the competition for the past two seasons. They have not given a peep for a win to any other team on the grid.

Whenever they have, Ferrari has been there to capitalize. Albeit with the outgoing Carlos Sainz, the team has made the most of every Red Bull slip-up since the previous season.

This proves Ferrari is progressing in the right direction for a Hamilton-Leclerc head-to-head. So far, the Maranello outfit has covered up the most ground to Red Bull on overall pace. Although there are still a few tenths to go before they can challenge the frontrunners regularly. One would hope they can continue to develop with pace and the future Ferrari men challenge for wins in 2025.