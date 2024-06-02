FIA Doctor Predicted “A F*cking Awful Accident” Minutes Before Ayrton Senna Met His Tragic Fate

The 1994 San Marino GP was one of F1’s darkest days in history. The sport lost three-time World Champion Ayrton Senna on that fateful Sunday in Imola, but before the race even began, there were ominous signs. An initial crash involving Pedro Lamy’s Lotus and JJ Lehto’s stalled Benetton at the start line was enough to worry FIA’s medical doctor, Sid Watkins.

After the wreckage between Lehto and Lamy’s cars was removed, a sense of uneasiness hung in the air. Dr. Watkins, a close friend of Senna’s, turned to Mario Casoni (former driver) and said, “There’s going to be a f*cking awful accident any minute. (as quoted in Ayrton Senna’s biography, ‘The Life Of Senna‘).

Watkins’ prediction, unfortunately, came to be true. Minutes later, Senna’s car approached the infamous Tamburello curve and crashed sideways into an unprotected barrier. The Brazilian’s car was traveling at a speed of 190 mph. And despite Senna reducing the speed to 130 mph, the impact was devastating.

“A certain paralysis hit me because I was standing next to the man who had saved me from death two years earlier. At that moment there was nothing I could do and I felt terrible.” Eric Comas on Ayrton Senna’s fatal crash at Imola on 1st May 1994. 2nd – 4th pics is Senna’s crash. pic.twitter.com/ahMYY3znND — RY Phasa (@atomicat__) May 8, 2020

Almost immediately, red flags were waved to signal a race stoppage and Casoni, along with Watkins, hurried to the scene. Watkins didn’t have to check who had crashed. “Somehow I knew it was Senna,” the book quoted him as saying.

Senna’s tragic crash added to what was already a miserable weekend for the F1 community. The day before Senna’s death, Austrian Roland Ratzenberger lost his life in an accident in Qualifying. Senna was already upset by this heading into the race, and Dr. Watkins spoke to the Sao-Paolo born about the same before he suited up for the San Marino GP.

If only Ayrton Senna had listened to his dear friend

Dr. Watkins had the difficult task of informing Senna of Ratzenberger’s death in Imola. Deeply affected by the news, Senna wept on his friend’s shoulder. Dr. Watkins recalled this moment in his book ‘Life at the Limit‘, and urged Senna to consider stepping away from racing and F1 altogether.

“Ayrton, why don’t you withdraw from racing tomorrow? I don’t think you should do it. In fact, why don’t you give it up altogether? What else do you need to do? You have been world champion three times, you are obviously the quickest driver. Give it up and let’s go fishing.”

Senna’s response was both touching and telling of his unyielding spirit. “Sid, there are certain things over which we have no control. I cannot quit. I have to go on,” he replied. Those were the last words Watkins ever heard from Senna.

Despite the emotional turmoil, Senna considered pulling out of the race. However, after a conversation with his girlfriend, Adriene Galisteu, he decided to compete on Sunday, hoping to find some peace and purpose in what he loved most – racing.