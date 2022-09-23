More than 300 unique Michael Schumacher model car go up for sale

About 325 distinctive Michael Schumacher model cars have made it to the action hosted by the High street auction company.

Michael Schumacher won the world of F1 with his talents and extraordinary records before a horrible accident in 2013. Fans globally reminisce about their F1 superhero in various ways as they wish for the legend’s speedy recovery.

However, one fan showed his devotion to the sport and Schumacher by amassing about 325 individual model cars for over 30 years.

The avid South African collector even managed to get his hands on a limited edition F1 Ferrari along with Schumacher’s racing suit.

This great lot which is finally going to be presented in an auction hosted by the High Street Auction Company has been described as the latest and most detailed model car collection.

The diverse range of this incredible lot includes models from 1:43 scale to 1:10, in die-cast and to-be-built. Business Insider reported that the manufacturers of these model cars range from brands like Exoto, Minichamps, Hot Wheels, Art Model, and CMC to GP Classics, BBR, Brumm, and Tamiya.

The collection is available for sale at the four-day auction and will be sold to the highest bidder on the final day.

Seller wants to share his incredible Michael Schumacher collection

The director and auctioneer of the high street auction revealed that aside from a handful of the collection, the rest of the lot is no younger than 20 years old.

On top of that, it has never even been on shelves for show. The South African enthusiast had some of the lot decorated in his private study but most of it has always been boxed for years.

Due to this reason, the seller has now decided to share his collection with other enthusiasts and fans across the globe rather than keeping it sealed in a box.

One particular model, a 1:18 scale model F1 Ferrari of which only 5000 models were produced by Hot Wheels, has been vouched as one of the cars that will surely grab a lot of attention.

Another highlight of the auction is a figurine of the iconic F1 driver, along with a piece of fabric from an authentic racing suit.

