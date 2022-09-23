Lewis Hamilton talks about having similar wavelength with $250 million NFL star Tom brady

Seven-time Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton says he relates to seven-time Superbowl Winner Tom Brady.

Brady is one of the most popular athletes in the world. The NFL star made his debut with the New England Patriots in 2001 and contributed massively to the team’s huge period of success until 2019. The quarterback left them in 2020 to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and at the age of 45, he is still going strong.

Hamilton is 37 years old and is one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time. He is the most successful in terms of the number of race wins, fastest laps, and pole positions with only Michael Schumacher having as many World Titles as him (seven).

Brady and Hamilton have met before in the past at Grand Prixs and they are both deeply fond of each other. They respect one another a lot, and Hamilton cites Brady as an inspiration because he is still at the top of his game in a league as physically demanding as the NFL.

Also read: “I wish there were only 10ths between us all” 103 GP winner Lewis Hamilton wishes for closer racing between F1 cars

Tom Brady’s incredible mental strength motivates Lewis Hamilton

In an interview, Hamilton revealed just how much he admires Brady’s mental strength. The $250 million NFL superstar single-handedly helped his team recover from setbacks and take them to super-bowl wins. This was something that inspires Hamilton to never give up, and march on towards winning his eighth World Championship.

“Then people like Tom Brady,” he said. “I’ve been to the Super Bowl and seen him come from, like, his head in his hands as they’re losing, and then pulling it back with incredible mental strength.”

“Also, he’s an older athlete and he’s killing it right now. I’m like, ‘I want whatever you’re having!’ So there’s lots to learn from everybody.”

Hamilton went on to praise more legends in the sporting world like Roger Federer, Serena Williams and LeBron James. All three of them are generational athletes who have changed their respective sports forever.

“There’s loads of incredible athletes out there doing great things. And to be able to be a part of that peer set. I always hoped one day we’d be able to relate to each other, so it’s very surreal to sit with Tom and us to talk to each other on a similar wavelength. It’s very, very, very surreal, very cool.”

Also read: This $3.9 Million Ferrari theme house has scary Charles Leclerc moment framed