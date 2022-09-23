“Harry Styles wears the shirt all the time!” – Daniel Ricciardo reacts to popstar wearing his $100 merch

Daniel Ricciardo said he did not expect the former One Direction star, Harry Styles would love his merch and is hoping to meet him sometime in the future.

Daniel Ricciardo is one of the most charismatic drivers in the current F1 grid. The Aussie is known for his quick wit, his wide smile and his positive and fun-loving attitude.

However, Ricciardo’s future in F1 seems uncertain. McLaren confirmed earlier that they will be releasing the 8 GP winning driver from the team at the end of the 2022 season. This comes after a spell of poor performances and a lack of consistent results for the team.

Ricciardo’s options to continue racing in F1 are slim. The Aussie has accepted that he might have to take a sabbatical from the sport due to the lack of seats.

But the ‘Honey Badger’ has endless career opportunities ahead. And he could easily make a living out of his really cool merchandise that celebrities seem to love!

Harry wore a @danielricciardo Speedway collection tee out in New York recently. This shirt was part of a special collection around the F1 US Grand Prix last October!https://t.co/urXkynfUJS pic.twitter.com/RGk9Rf4zoO — Harry Styles Fashion Archive (@hsfasharchive) August 14, 2022

A couple of months ago, Popstar Harry Styles was spotted in New York wearing Daniel Ricciardo’s merchandise. Styles was wearing his $100 special edition t-shirt launched during the 2021 US GP weekend.

Harry Styles fanbase and F1 fans went gaga over the popstar repping the F1 racer. And Ricciardo explains how he got to know.

Daniel Ricciardo has not met Harry Styles yet!

Daniel Ricciardo got to know about Harry Styles wearing his merch a couple of days after it became a buzz. The Aussie says he was “quite stoked” with at all.

Harry Styles was a member of the sensational boyband One Direction. He is one of the most followed artists and has over 6 Million followers on Instagram.

Ricciardo revealed in a recent podcast, “We have a mutual friend. When the picture came out, the friend was like ‘I can’t believe this hasn’t happened early. He wears the shirt all the time!'”

Daniel Ricciardo speaking about Harry Styles 😍 pic.twitter.com/pWdJagegjR — Nik_Nik 🤗 (@_nik_nik6) September 23, 2022

“He is always wearing that in Public,” claimed the friend. Ricciardo claimed he has not met Harry yet. But the Aussie adds, “It kind of makes it cool that he is a fan before even meeting right!”

Ricciardo also claimed he doesn’t have any Harry Styles merch. But he’ll definitely sport it if he meets the pop star in the future.

He said, “I’m still waiting for them to send one my way! I will be a fanboy at some Harry Styles concert. I’ll be a modern-day groupie.”

