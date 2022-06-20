“Most races without securing a victory”- Lewis Hamilton is on verge of breaking his personal record at his home Grand Prix

Seven times World Champion Lewis Hamilton has now equalled his record for most races without a win after a P3 finish in Canada.

Lewis Hamilton finished third at the Canadian Grand Prix which gives him and the team much hope going ahead in the season. He qualified fourth for the race during the wet condition. He compared the qualifying to his first career pole achieved here in Canada back in 2007.

The seven-time world champion managed to bring the ill-fated W13 to the podium. It was the first time Hamilton was on the podium since the first race in Bahrain Grand Prix.

After the race, he was full of joy and motivation. However, as Hamilton was not able to win the race, he equalled one of his own previous records.

Lewis Hamilton’s 10 races streak of not winning a race

Lewis Hamilton has equalled his record for the most races without a win after securing a third-place finish at the Canadian Grand Prix. It has now been 10 races since the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix of 2021 where Hamilton heard the British national anthem on the podium.

This record equalizes plenty of previous dry spell records of the past. The Briton won the Hungarian Grand Prix in 2009. It was after a long wait since clinching his title at the 2008’s Chinese Grand Prix.

#OnThisDay in 2009, Lewis Hamilton wins at Hungary with the MP4/24🇭🇺🏆 It was the first win of the season for McLaren after a tough start. #McLarenTeam #HungarianGP pic.twitter.com/hOiL7hxvSF — McLaren Team (@McLarenTeamFan) July 26, 2021

Lewis Hamilton with McLaren and Mercedes

The record continues while driving for McLaren in the 2010s. Hamilton’s competitors at Red Bull and Ferrari had faster and better cars which can relate to 2022 as well.

Hence, there were dry spells of no victories between the 2012 US Grand Prix to the 2013 Hungarian Grand Prix. However, the Briton had to wait for 10 races again for another victory after Hungary.

He won the Malaysian Grand Prix in 2014 in a season where he won his second world title in his new team, the German outfit Mercedes.

Magic memories! ❤️ #OnThisDay in 2014… @LewisHamilton leads home a Silver Arrows 1-2 in Malaysia! 🏆🏆 The first 1-2 since our return to @F1 as a works team in 2010 – and our first win at the home of @PET_Motorsports pic.twitter.com/7DWMMoa5zE — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) March 30, 2019

