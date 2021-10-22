“Motorsport is much more than Formula 1”: Fernando Alonso wants people in F1 to step out of their ‘bubble’

Two-time World Champion Fernando Alonso believes that people in F1 should not just assume that every racer wants to enter Formula One.

With Andretti Autosport being rumoured to be in talks with Sauber for a takeover, American IndyCar driver Colton Herta is being linked with filling the seat in Alfa Romeo alongside Valterri Bottas.

Alonso spoke briefly about Herta and his capabilities. “I think he is a very good driver. (He’s)Very talented, very young, I think the youngest IndyCar race winner, and I think has a very good organization with Andretti.”

“Yeah, it will be a good fit for Formula 1 for sure, but each of us has a different plan in his career and I don’t know what Colton has in his head at the moment, I’m sure he is happy with IndyCar.”

Alonso used the example of this season’s IndyCar champion Alex Palou and how he is committed to and enjoys racing in the US. He concluded by reiterating that Formula One is not the ultimate destination of every racer.

“Motorsport is much more than Formula 1, even if inside this bubble some people feel this is the top-top-top — which is probably the top, but there are other super categories.”

IndyCar needs to start rewarding more points to its participants

Despite being linked to the second Alfa Romeo seat, Colton lacks the required number of points for his super license to drive in F1. This is because even though the champion of IndyCar is given the required 40 points and second place inherits 30, points from below third place are rewarded similar to the level of FIA’s F3 championship.

Alonso believes that IndyCar needs to be valued higher. “It’s difficult to comment on regs and things, more a question for the FIA and whoever is dealing with the license thing,” said the Alpine driver.

“There are categories like IndyCar that has the level high enough that you should get the necessary points as you do in other categories in Europe.”