Move Over F1 Championship Fights; The Real Battle Is Raging in the Mid-Field

With just three rounds remaining in the 2024 F1 season, the championship battle is entering its final stretch. This campaign has been nothing short of fascinating, featuring unexpected twists at the front of the grid that kept the title race alive for most of the season. Yet, as we approach the final races, the championship picture appears all but decided. However, the excitement is far from over—there’s still plenty to fight for further down the order in the remaining three weekends.

Lando Norris put up an unexpected fight for the Drivers’ title, but a resilient Max Verstappen refused to be dethroned. With a 62-point lead over Norris, it looks likely that the Dutchman will become a four-time World Champion in the coming weeks.

Things are more interesting in the Constructors’ standings, with McLaren, Red Bull, and Ferrari all in contention. McLaren currently holds a 36-point advantage—a lead that, while not invulnerable, provides a comfortable cushion over second-placed Ferrari. If McLaren can maintain their edge, it will mark their first Constructors’ Championship victory since 1998.

Ready for a duel on the strip ⚔️#F1 pic.twitter.com/BSkpoUoayP — Formula 1 (@F1) November 14, 2024

Looking at the broader picture, the midfield battles promise to deliver more interesting subplots. Lewis Hamilton’s tussle with teammate George Russell for instance. Although they are fighting it out for P6 and P7—hardly where they want to be—bragging rights between the Mercedes drivers could make for a feisty end to the season.

Russell has already beaten Hamilton once (2022) but the seven-time World Champion came back strong last year. If Russell can maintain or extend his current two-point lead, he will become the first teammate to defeat Hamilton in the standings twice.

For Russell, the fact that Hamilton doesn’t look motivated enough would be of huge help. The W15’s mechanical woes have hit him hard during his final Mercedes season, and there has been a belief in the F1 paddock that Hamilton’s mind and focus have already shifted to his impending Ferrari stint.

Will Hamilton dig deep in the final stretch, or will Russell hold him off to secure the upper hand? The last three races will decide that and much more.

8 points separate 5 drivers for P10

Nico Hulkenberg is currently P10 with 31 points to his name, three ahead of Yuki Tsunoda, and a further two ahead of Pierre Gasly. Then comes Lance Stroll [on 24 points], whose season has taken a downturn and he is struggling to even be close to the points in the closing stages of the season.

Esteban Ocon — who is 14th with 23 points — could be more likely to fight for P10 after his stellar podium in Brazil. While this may not be a majorly significant battle, the teams of these drivers are keenly tracking it, as these points could prove quite vital for deciding their position in the Constructors championship.

The Constructors’ battle for P6

After Alpine’s double podium in Brazil, the battle for sixth in the Constructors’ standings has turned upside down. The French team — who were struggling in P9 with less than 20 points — made a huge leap owing to the 33-point haul with the double podium for Ocon and Gasly in Interlagos.

These leapfrogged Williams, RB, and Haas to take P6 with 46 points to their name. The challenge they now face is that Haas and RB have been consistently quick enough this season to nick off the lower points-paying positions, something Alpine was not able to do until recently.

Alpine’s strong weekend has propelled them up the constructors’ standings from 9th to 6th #F1 #BrazilGP pic.twitter.com/d4MoLyTH9M — Formula 1 (@F1) November 5, 2024

So, the Enstone outfit will have to either produce a major result like Brazil to maintain their points advantage for securing P6 or look to hold off Haas and RB cars in the remaining three race weekends. All in all, it could turn out to be a dogfight for sixth in the Constructors’ standings with five points separating the three teams.

As things stand, Alpine could benefit a lot with the extra prize money they will earn by finishing P6 instead of the P9 finish they were previously looking at. As per last season’s prize pot allocation, the French team could earn $26 million more, but the latest reports suggest that if F1’s revenue increases in 2024, this additional prize money could surpass $30 million too.