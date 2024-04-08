“Must’ve Been Drunk”- Max Verstappen Hits Back at Formula E Boss Months After Cheeky Dig at Red Bull Star’s Dominance

Max Verstappen has reiterated on several occasions that he does not limit his love for motorsport to just Formula 1. But if there is one venture the Red Bull driver will never dip his hands into, it is Formula E – the all-electric single-seater racing series.

Advertisement

Verstappen’s comments about the all-electric series come just months after their CEO Jeff Dodds took a dig at him and F1 for its dominance. The Dutchman said that Formula E is a series he would never like to take part in and he had his own reasons for that.

The 26-year-old appreciated how the track for the Tokyo E-Prix was in the center of the city. However, he revealed in the Japanese GP post-race presser how the track has a jump and he doesn’t like that.

Advertisement

Verstappen said, “I don’t even know who signed that off. Must’ve been drunk.”

This jump was like a ramp on the track from where cars would literally jump off during a race. It is quite a unique, but bizarre experience for drivers and viewers alike, in any motorsport category. So it is understandable why Verstappen criticized it.

The Formula E CEO, Dodds tried to put F1 down by talking about his own series’ competitiveness. However, F1’s (and arguably motorsport’s) biggest star at the moment, Verstappen, bashing Formula E’s track configuration in front of the media will surely not be a good advert for Dodds and Co.

Why Dodds called Max Verstappen and F1 out

Over the past few years, F1 has been a one-man and one-team show with Max Verstappen has dominated the drivers’ championship, and Red Bull have dominated the constructors’. Many have called this lack of competitiveness boring, which is something Dodds brought up, as reported by SoyMotor.

Advertisement

“We are very focused on maintaining our great competitive nature,” he said. “And I know that I have made a bet recently. In which you have seen on a certain victory for Max Verstappen, on how sure I am that he will win the World Championship this year.”

Dodds added that he does not want Formula E to become like Formula 1. The former has been more competitive, admittedly, with new drivers and teams constantly shaking the pecking order up. However, in terms of viewership and fan following, F1 remains elite and it seems like they will remain the premier championship for years to come.

Verstappen, like he did in 2022 and 2023, is dominating F1 this season too, and is the favorite to win the championship comfortably. Still, he remains unbothered about the sport’s lack of competitiveness. To him, the only thing that matters is winning and he is doing exceedingly well in that.