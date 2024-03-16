Formula E CEO Takes Shots at F1 Over Max Verstappen’s ‘Unending Dominance’: “We Don’t Want to Be That Sport”

Max Verstappen is continuing his successes of last season in 2024 too. In the first two races of the 2024 campaign, the Dutchman has recorded a 100% win mark. Thus, hinting that this season could be even better than the last. And this prompts Formula E CEO Jeff Dodds to make a statement on the future of F1. Dodds boasted Formula E’s penchant for having more unpredictable races and slammed F1 in the process.

Advertisement

“We are very focused on maintaining our great competitive nature. I know that I have made a bet recently, in which you have seen on a certain victory for Max Verstappen, on how sure I am that he will win the World Cup this year,” he said while speaking to RacingNews 365, as per SoyMotor.com.

Dodds even mentioned how F1 with more conventional engineering is monotonous as he can see the Red Bull star winning all 24 races. And that leaves him uninspired by F1. “We don’t want to be that type of sport,” he added.

Advertisement

In reality, Formula E has indeed been more competitive in comparison to F1. In the current season, three races have taken place so far, and each one has seen a different winner. However, the fourth race is yet to happen while this article was under publishing.

In addition, in the last nine seasons, there have been eight different champions of the sport. So, there is definitely a level of unpredictability. But F1 may see its renaissance soon enough.

Max Verstappen may see the end of his current dominance soon enough

Red Bull has undoubtedly managed to nail the current regulations better than others. Thus, their car is likely to be the best up until the end of the 2025 season. Moreover, Max Verstappen’s command over the current generation of Red Bull cars is extraordinary. Thus, making him better than most of the drivers on the grid in the same car.

But with the new engine regulations about to enter in 2026, Red Bull might lose its edge over others. This is because, for the first time, they will be entering into their own engine operations in partnership with Ford.

On the other hand, the current climate in Red Bull has rumored Verstappen to be dissatisfied and has also flown reports of him leaving the team prematurely. If that happens, he will most likely not be in the best car anymore and might not win the 2025 title as many expect him to if he stays at Red Bull.

Advertisement

However, whichever team he will join after that, he would most probably consider the prospects of that team beyond 2026. For example, Mercedes, which is known for making powerful engines, dominated from 2014 to 2020 because of the last power unit change. So, losing a title in 2025 to reignite dominance wouldn’t be a bad call by the 26-year-old.