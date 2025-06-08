Carson Hocevar Gets Candid About Being Compared to Dale Earnhardt, Relishes Making the Headlines

Every decade or two, a new budding great emerges in NASCAR who becomes one of its greatest drivers. First there was Richard Petty, David Pearson, Junior Johnson, Cale Yarborough and more. Then ‘The Intimidator’ Dale Earnhardt came along. After that was Jeff Gordon. And then Tony Stewart and Jimmie Johnson. Now, can Carson Hocevar be the next big thing?

Advertisement

There are lots of people who are saying so, including Dale Jr., Kyle Petty and others. Being compared to former NASCAR greats is humbling, but Hocevar is taking the high compliments and comparisons in stride.

“I mean, if I win seven championships,” Hocevar quipped during media availability Saturday at Michigan International Speedway when asked if he’s the new Intimidator. “But if you’re going to get compared to one guy, that’s the guy, endorsements from Dale Jr. and everybody. But I don’t think I’m ‘new’ anything, you know, I think I’m ‘new’ me.”

Hocevar practically blushes when his name is mentioned in the same sentence as the senior Earnhardt. But he also knows there will ever be only one Intimidator.

“Everything about me is real,” Hocevar said. “I’m not trying to play a part, try to fit a role or trying to pretend to be anybody. It’s for everybody else to decide on what they get and perceive of me. I know who I am and, ultimately, I want to be known as me and sometimes that leads to comparisons.”

Hocevar still has plenty of ‘firsts’ to achieve

What is interesting about Hocevar is that he’s still seeking several firsts. Sure, he has five wins, 22 top-fives and 34 top-10 finishes in the Truck Series.

But now in his second full-time season in the Cup ranks, the 22-year-old Portage, Michigan native has yet to capture his first Cup win, is still seeking his first appearance in the NASCAR Cup playoffs (he finished 21st last season and is 17th thus far this year), and is having what appears to be a respect problem with several Cup veterans — like he did at Nashville when he put Ricky Stenhouse Jr. into the wall.

Admittedly, Hocevar has two runner-up finishes in the Cup ranks — both this season at Atlanta and last week in Nashville — and a third-place finish last year at Watkins Glen.

However, don’t forget, there’ve been several Cup drivers who’ve been likened to Earnhardt and never really came close to the comparison. Hocevar is not letting his modest success to date, as well as all the plaudits he’s getting from the likes of Dale Jr. and Petty, go to his head.

“It’s cool to just be talked about,” he admitted. “Obviously, you want to be talked about maybe in a different light. But I mean, at least they’re talking, right? And I think that’s big for me. You consume it… you see it all. As (Spire Motorsports co-owner) Jeff Dickerson had mentioned before, we’re trying to round the edges.

“Ultimately, it’s fun to obviously be in the news. It’s what I’ve dreamt of my whole life, which is just at least being a topic of conversation. Yes, it’s cool from that aspect.

“But obviously, you want to be it when you just dominate a Cup race, and they can’t stop talking about. That’s probably, ultimately the next goal. But it’s definitely fun to at least see it all or just see my face everywhere.”

For now, Hocevar remains a promising talent carving out his own space in NASCAR.