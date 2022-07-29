“My future is clear and it’s here”- Daniel Ricciardo commits to $25 million McLaren contracts amid links to Sebastian Vettel’s Aston Martin seat

Daniel Ricciardo shut down rumors that linked him to Aston Martin, and insisted that he will fulfil his contract at McLaren.

Riccardo’s most successful stint in F1 so far was with Red Bull. He left the Austrian outfit in 2019 to join Renault, but he felt that they didn’t produce a car capable of fighting for the World Title.

He joined McLaren in 2021, in a move many saw as a perfect fit. The Woking based team seemed like they were on the upward trajectory, and a pairing alongside the exciting Lando Norris seemed appealing on paper. That move too did not work out for Ricciardo.

Ricciardo became McLaren’s first race winner since 2012 at last year’s Italian GP. Other than that however, he spent the entirety of his stint at the papaya outfit being outperformed by Norris.

His performances have been underwhelming, which both he and team boss Zak Brown recognize. These led to rumors emerging about McLaren considering axing the Perth born driver.

Also read: “He has always been” – Max Verstappen thinks karting rival Charles Leclerc is as aggressive as him

Daniel Ricciardo commits future to $25 million McLaren contract

Ricciardo’s current contract runs out at the end of the 2023 season. After rumors of him leaving emerged, the 33-year old revealed that he will definitely see his deal out. His focus has completely been on McLaren, and he insisted that he will get up to speed sooner rather than later.

Earlier this week, four-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel announced that he would leave F1 at the end of the season. He will be a sure miss in future campaigns, but his absence means that a spot just opened up at Aston Martin.

Daniel Ricciardo shuts down question about moving to Aston Martin, “Did you hear any of my interviews last week Crofty? Nothing against [Aston Martin], but as I said last week my future is clear and it’s here.” pic.twitter.com/AYrJtb1sbS — meredith (@mereeedithh) July 28, 2022

A lot of big names have been linked to that seat and Ricciardo was one such. However, the Aussie has shut down these links by letting the media know once again, that he won’t be leaving Surrey.

“Did you hear any of my interviews last week Crofty?” he asked when F1 commentator David Croft brought this up. Nothing against [Aston Martin], but as I said last week my future is clear and it’s here.”

Daniel Ricciardo is currently P12 in the Drivers’ Standings with 19 points to his name.

Also read: “Never thought I would say it!”: 32-year old Valtteri Bottas reveals whether he is eying to be Sebastian Vettel’s replacement at Aston Martin