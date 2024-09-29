“My Reaction Times Are Still Quicker Than The Young Guys”: Lewis Hamilton Says He Feels Healthier at 39

Being the second-oldest driver on the F1 grid, Lewis Hamilton is still performing at the highest level and winning races. Moreover, the 39-year-old will start a brand new chapter of his illustrious F1 career at Ferrari next year. Despite heading toward the twilight of his career, the seven-time champion feels better than ever. He also believes his reactions are better compared to the young guys.

Hamilton expressed this belief in his Style magazine cover story. As seen on X, he said, “Honestly, right now I feel I’m healthier than I’ve ever been. I’m in such a good place, physically and mentally. My reaction times are still quicker than the young guys. I think I’m a better driver than I was at 22.”

#F1 | Lewis Hamilton: “Honestly, right now I feel I’m healthier than I’ve ever been. I’m in such a good place, physically and mentally. My reaction times are still quicker than the young guys. I think I’m a better driver than I was at 22.” “I was just young, energetic and… pic.twitter.com/iVbqhIMZfe — deni (@fiagirly) September 28, 2024

The then-McLaren man started his career in 2007 aged 22 and delivered a rookie season only comparable to that of F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve in 1996. He finished runners-up in the championship just one point shy of the eventual champion Kimi Raikkonen. However, the now more mature and faster Mercedes man even claimed he wants to be more than a driver.

He wants to grow holistically and use his massive F1 platform optimally. This is exactly why he has looked up to Ayrton Senna and Nelson Mandela to get inspired and combine his love for motorsport and charity.

In a sense, Hamilton wants to grow while helping others. This is also exactly what gave birth to The Hamilton Commission whose byproduct is the Mission 44 charity. This desire to grow was evident with his move to Ferrari as well.

Hamilton’s thoughts on his move to Ferrari

“Everyone’s a Ferrari fan…” was proved by the seven-time champion with his claim of admiration toward the Italian team soon after he was announced as a Ferrari driver. Hamilton revealed that even as a young fan just dreaming about reaching the high of F1, the iconic red cockpit of the Scuderia allured him the most.

He said, “It is so exciting because I remember as a kid watching Michael [Schumacher]. Every driver watches that car and you’re like, ‘What would it be like to sit in the red cockpit?'”

Sir Lewis Hamilton for Sunday Times, full article – a https://t.co/CjGMWBn6mt pic.twitter.com/AZkoZtujua — sim (@sim3744) September 28, 2024

However, even someone of his stature was afraid to tell his boss he was quitting. Regardless, the F1 veteran overcame his fears and also confessed he was terrified in the interview. Nonetheless, Hamilton is looking to stay in F1 even though he is entering his 40s and time will tell when the Briton looks to hand up his racing gloves.