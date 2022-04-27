“My shoulders are broad enough for that”– Toto Wolff willing to step from his role in Mercedes

Toto Wolff claims that he can leave Mercedes if things can get better without his leadership in the team; he foresaw this situation.

After ruling F1 for over eight years, Mercedes is now struggling to compete in the fight. The Silver Arrows are lagging immensely behind Ferrari and Red Bull.

The new setback to Mercedes has questioned the leadership of Toto Wolff in this situation. Many are even wondering if the Austrian should step down from his role.

On the other hand, many still think it’s too soon to call out Wolff. As he is the same person, who led Mercedes to straight-eight title victories, and four poor races, he shouldn’t be big enough to make a call like this.

Meanwhile, when this thing was brought to Wolff’s notice, the Mercedes boss replied that he would be willing to step aside from his role with the Brackley-based team.

“It was to be expected that after so many years the day would come when these questions would arise,” he explains according to Express. “My shoulders are broad enough for that.”

“I would be the first to admit it and hand the stick to someone who could run faster,” Wolff concluded.

Toto Wolff admits his fault

On Sunday after the race, the Mercedes boss apologised to Lewis Hamilton for giving him such an “undrivable car”. This remark by him fetched him criticism from the fans instantly.

Many even pointed out George Russell’s performances in the same car to validate their critique of Wolff. So far in this season, Russell hasn’t finished outside the top 5 in the race standings. The only driver on the grid this year to achieve this feat.

Even the former Mercedes driver Nico Rosberg pointed this out to SkySports. The German race driver claimed that Hamilton played a role in his poor results over the last two races.

On the other hand, Hamilton admitted his whole team’s shortcomings. After the Imola race, the Briton stated that he doesn’t see himself competing for the championship anymore.

