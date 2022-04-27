F1

“What a cheap shot” – Former racing driver reacts to typical Helmut Marko comment on Max Verstappen lapping Lewis Hamilton in Imola

"What a cheap shot" - Former racing driver reacts to typical Helmut Marko comment on Max Verstappen lapping Lewis Hamilton in Imola
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
"Love how Daniel Ricciardo is still smiling through the pain"- Watch the McLaren crew singing for Lando Norris after his podium finish in Imola
Next Article
"Throwback to when Harry Kane was a wrestler in the 90s" - When fans spotted England Football Captain Harry Kane in a 90s WWE Wrestling Match
F1 Latest News
"Unless you're Daniel Ricciardo on an F1 circuit, speed limits apply" - Canadian police have a message for the F1 fans ahead of the Miami GP
“Unless you’re Daniel Ricciardo on an F1 circuit, speed limits apply” – Canadian police have a message for the F1 fans ahead of the Miami GP

Canadian police have issued a message for all the F1 fans to not try and…