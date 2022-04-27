“What a cheap shot” – Former racing driver reacts to typical Helmut Marko comment on Max Verstappen lapping Lewis Hamilton in Imola

Former racing driver slams Red Bull’s Helmut Marko on taking a cheap shot at Lewis Hamilton after he got lapped by Max Verstappen.

Mercedes has been unable to give their star driver a race-winning car in the 2022 season after dominating the F1 world for straight eight years. Things got a little bit more heated up after Lewis Hamilton got lapped by Max Verstappen in the Imola GP.

Red Bull’s Verstappen took his second win of the 2022 season in Imola while Hamilton has been struggling to even get in the points.

With his win in Imola, Verstappen increased his lead by 34 points bagging himself a total score of 59 in the drivers’ standings. Meanwhile, the Briton has only been able to score 28 and stands at seventh position in the standings as of now.

“Maybe he should’ve stopped last year” 😉 Helmut Marko’s response to Lewis Hamilton being lapped by Max Verstappen at Imola 👇 pic.twitter.com/YwjiNsZLp5 — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) April 25, 2022

Due to the incompetency of Hamilton’s W13, the Briton struggled yet again in the Imola GP. Adding fuel to the fire for the fans was the moment when Verstappen lapped his former rival to go ahead and win the race.

Meanwhile, Hamilton could only finish his race with a P13 behind Pierre Gasly’s AlphaTauri.

Also Read: Mind blowing statistics show just how bad 2022 has been for Lewis Hamilton so far

Lewis Hamilton is a threat to Red Bull

Talking about the incident after the race, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko said, “I mean he was lapped by us. Maybe he should have stopped last year.”

Although former racing driver Johnny Herbert does not feel the same way. Herbert slammed Marko for taking a cheap shot.

Herbert said, “What a cheap shot. Typical Helmut Marko and Red Bull to be honest. You know, after everything that happened last year. What a battle there was between Max and Lewis and of course Red Bull and Mercedes.

“It went down the wire, the race at the end of the year as we know. It was the man who dominated the last part of the year, that was Lewis Hamilton. So it just shows that he was on fire at the end of last year.

Would they want him in their car, yes, they would. But they know, he’s a big threat to them once Mercedes get everything together.”