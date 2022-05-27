“My skin is tanned, beautiful and also thick”– Daniel Ricciardo responds to ‘not meeting expectations’ of McLaren boss

Daniel Ricciardo responds to Zak Brown claiming that the Australian race driver didn’t meet the expectations of McLaren.

Eight F1 Grand Prix winner Daniel Ricciardo saw himself having a poor start to his stint with McLaren. And ever since then, Ricciardo has remained inconsistent with the Woking-based team.

In 2022, his woes haven’t got any easy, and the Australian is still far from fulfilling his team’s aspirations. Earlier this week, Zak Brown openly said on SkySports that Ricciardo hasn’t lived up to McLaren’s expectations.

The comments by Brown caused an uproar among F1 fans, especially Ricciardo supporters. But now, during the Monaco GP press conference, Ricciardo responded to his boss’s comments.

Firstly, the Australian admitted that Brown comments are not wrong. Indeed, he hasn’t been up to his potential and then he added: “My skin is tanned, beautiful and also thick.”

Ricciardo asked about comments from Zak Brown about his time at the team not living up to expectations, says he’s not wrong and adds: “My skin is tanned, beautiful and also thick”#F1 #MonacoGP — Chris Medland (@ChrisMedlandF1) May 27, 2022

Daniel Ricciardo responds how he hasn’t hit McLaren’s expectations 🤔 🗣 “Well it’s not false! It’s pretty true. Comments I don’t take personal. My skin is tanned beautiful and also thick. But it hasn’t. I don’t want to be racing around in 10th, 11th, 12th places”#MonacoGP #F1 — Autosport (@autosport) May 27, 2022

Also read: Daniel Ricciardo sought Red Bull’s attention to survive in Europe back in 2008

Daniel Ricciardo wouldn’t want a repeat of the 2021 Monaco GP

Ricciardo never had a poor day at Monaco, until the 2021 race struck horror. The Australian finished P12, and in-process was also lapped by his teammate Lando Norris.

it was not a pleasant sight for the 32-year-old race driver. But it was something he had to accept and move on. Thus, going to Monaco this weekend, Ricciardo wouldn’t want to relive the memories of last year.

Therefore, he would be needing to have a solid performance on Saturday qualifying, as overtaking in Monaco is near impossible, and that’s what usually determines the whole weekend.

On the other hand, McLaren has also not done a good job with the car this year. Norris himself has been critical of the car. Though Mclaren brought upgrades to Spain last weekend, let’s see how they work this Sunday.

Also read: Daniel Ricciardo gets surprising feedback by talk show host James Corden