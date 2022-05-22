“I’m not gonna lie, this is really nice”: Daniel Ricciardo gets surprising feedback by talk show host James Corden

Daniel Ricciardo gets his vibe checked by talk show host James Corden as they give everyone a good laugh at the Miami Grand Prix

Daniel Ricciardo had a partner in crime with him at the Miami Grand Prix. The Late Late Show host James Corden was one of the celebrities present on the circuit.

McLaren invited Corden to be their special guest of honour. Although it was a poor showing by the team as Ricciardo finished 13th and Lando Norris did not finish, Corden made sure everyone had a great laugh.

James Corden puts Daniel Ricciardo on his shoulder and shocks Sergio Perez

The Australian driver is one of the beloved drivers on the grid. His charm and sense of humour pave the way for his unique style in his F1 journey.

James Corden barged into the Honey Badger while he was giving an interview leaving Red Bull’s Sergio Perez shocked. The Mexican driver could not believe what he was watching.

The Briton is a comedic and likeable person. However, this awkward yet loving interaction will live on in people’s memories. Corden picked up Ricciardo on his shoulder before walking off.

Sergio Perez was left dumbfounded while he was giving way for both the comedic people to move. The Mexican laughed it off and proceeded with his interviews.

Checo in the background 😭 pic.twitter.com/vdn6nSLzVl — Beth 🌿Checo has 1 victory in my book (@checoboxbox) May 8, 2022

Race Engineer James Corden interviews the HoneyBadger

While it went all downhill for Ricciardo during the race, Ricciardo seems to have enjoyed the pre-race outing with Corden. McLaren shared a video where Corden was acting as Ricciardo’s race engineer giving him instructions and checking on him. The Australian asked for some feedback to which the host had a sassy reply.

He replied: “Feedback? Yeah, I mean, you dress pretty well. You’re a good guy to be around. Always the life and soul of the party, you smell terrific.”

Ricciardo was impressed by the response from Corden. He replied in conclusion: “I’m not gonna lie. This is really nice.”