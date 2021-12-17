“My son is F1 World Champion” – Max Verstappen’s mom reveals what he said to her after becoming world champion

“My son is F1 World Champion” – Max Verstappen’s mom reveals how she celebrated his son becoming the world champion for the very first time.

Max Verstappen’s mom Sophie Kumpen has revealed the fascinating behind-the-scenes of their celebration after he won the world championship at Abu Dhabi.

She was in utter disbelief Verstappen had won, especially considering Lewis Hamilton was running away with the race and title in his Mercedes, only for Nicholas Latifi to crash and turn the title race on his head, via the Safety Car.

“Only now do we begin to realise: my son is F1 World Champion.

“I screamed and cried. Max was a lion because, it has to be said, Hamilton was the strongest in the race. The angels helped us.”

What did Max Verstappen ask his mom after he became world champion?

Max Verstappen called up Sophie after his incredible victory, only to ask something quite unexpected. She also revealed how two nations – Belgium and The Netherlands – jointly watched and celebrate his triumph.

“Immediately after the GP, there was a phone call from Max: ‘I was pleased to hear from him even though he was a bit upset.

“The first thing he asked me? How many times did I go to the bathroom during the race…

“It’s incredible what triggered this success. We started following the race with almost the whole neighbourhood.

“People came from all over. Belgians and Dutch together, all for Max. Something really unique. An even more special victory.”

