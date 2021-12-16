“Lewis Hamilton will never recover from the pain”: Mercedes boss Toto Wolff admits he isn’t sure about his star driver returning to F1 after what happened in Abu Dhabi

Toto Wolff admits that Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes will never recover from the pain and distress caused in Abu Dhabi.

Mercedes have announced that they won’t be going ahead with their appeal on Thursday. However, they controversy surrounding the season finale is far from over. The Silver Arrows have finally broken their silence and have spoken about the incident for the first time since the race.

Team Principal Toto Wolff also spoke for the first time since the infamous conclusion of the Abu Dhabi GP. The Austrian team boss said that the entire team is hurt with what happened at Yas Island and that they need time to recover from it.

He also mentioned that himself and Lewis Hamilton are ‘disillusioned’ at the moment. They felt that the rules of the sport were altered on that day, which has left everyone involved very disturbed.

“Lewis and I are disillusioned at the moment,” said Wolff. “We are not disillusioned of the sport. We love the sport with every bone in our body and we love it because the stopwatch never lies.”

“But if we break that fundamental principle of sporting fairness and authenticity of the sport, that suddenly the stopwatch doesn’t become relevant.”

“Because we are exposed to random decision making. It is clear that you start to question if all the work that you have been putting in, all the sweat tears and blood can actually be demonstrated in terms of bringing the best possible performances on track because it can be taken away randomly.

Toto Wolff ‘hopes’ to see Lewis Hamilton back in F1 next year

Hamilton is contracted to stay with Mercedes until the end of 2023. However, Wolff admitted that he isn’t sure if the 7-Time World Champion will return to the paddock next year.

“I would very much hope Lewis continues racing because he is the greatest driver of all time.” he said.

“As a racer his heart will say I need to continue because he’s at the peak of his game.” he added. “But we have to overcome the pain that was caused upon him on Sunday. He is a man with clear values.”

Mercedes are also adamant they were wronged in the last lap decision made by race director Michael Masi. They let go of their intention to appeal, but still hold the FIA accountable.

“We will hold them accountable for the actions because we cannot continue in a sport that is meant to be sport followed by entertainment and not the other way around.” Toto added.

Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff won’t attend the FIA prize giving ceremony

Wolff revealed that neither him, nor Hamilton will be attending the prize giving ceremony on Thursday. Mercedes technical chief James Allison is due to represent Mercedes at the FIA gala.

“Both of us won’t be there.” he said. “And I won’t be there because of my loyalty to Lewis and because of my own personal integrity.

“But we will be represented as a team by James, who will be taking the trophy on behalf of all the people in Brackley and Brixworth who should celebrate our eighth consecutive world championship title.”

According to article 6.6 of the sporting regulations, the top 3 drivers must be present at the ceremony. There may be consequences for Hamilton not attending the event, but nothing has been announced yet.