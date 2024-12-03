Naomi Schiff Will Not Attend the 2024 Abu Dhabi GP

Although Max Verstappen secured a fourth consecutive Drivers’ Championship during the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend, the 2024 season still has plenty to play for, with the Constructors’ title still very much on the line.

Getting a front-row seat to the Ferrari vs McLaren action would be difficult for most fans, but presenters and commentators will get to enjoy that privilege from the paddock.

However, a very familiar name who will be absent from the Abu Dhabi GP is Naomi Schiff. The F1 presenter confirmed via an Instagram post that the Qatar GP was her last assignment for the season. “Signing off for 2024 from Qatar. See you in 2025 F1,” she wrote.

2024 was an exciting season, with Verstappen finally having to sweat to win a title. Schiff explained it was great, but also “a busy one” for her in terms of work. She believes it has “been a great year with incredible racing and suspense“.

Upon reading Schiff’s post, several fans shared how much they enjoy her coverage and expressed hope that she has a good break. One fan, for example, wrote, “I really enjoy listening to you and watching you. Have a great, well-deserved break.”

Another wrote, “You will be missed! Really sad we didn’t get to see more of you this year!”

Schiff’s presence will undoubtedly be missed by regular viewers and her colleagues. However, it doesn’t come as a surprise. Many pundits and presenters have chosen to sit out multiple race weekends in 2024, with Schiff doing so for the last one.

Why does F1 no longer have a consistent broadcasting team?

As much as all the F1 presenters and pundits love their job, Sky Sports and other broadcasters have decided it is best to divide the duties of their team members as the Formula 1 calendar continues to expand. With a record 24 races on this year’s calendar, several presenters and pundits have missed one race or another.

Even some of the most experienced presenters, such as Martin Brundle and David Croft, have missed some races this year. Brundle missed last weekend’s Qatar GP and was replaced by 2009 F1 champion Jenson Button in the commentary box. Additionally, earlier this year during the Azerbaijan GP weekend, both Brundle and Croft were absent.

Brundle did not attend this race because, according to the details of his reported contract, he is only permitted to attend 16 of the 24 races this year. Meanwhile, Croft missed the race weekend due to his marriage to former Aston Martin employee Laura Bradley.