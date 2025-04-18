Why Is Naomi Schiff Not Covering the Saudi Arabian GP?

One of the most recognizable faces in the F1 paddock, Naomi Schiff has been a trailblazer for women in the sport. She joined the Sky Sports coverage team in 2022 and has been a regular ever since, covering nearly every race.

A former W Series driver, Schiff’s opinions and analysis of races is widely respected. Not just by fans, but also by some other stars of the paddock including Lewis Hamilton, who once defended her from trolls questioning her credibility.

“Naomi is an ex-professional racing driver & totally qualified to give her opinion as part of the Sky team. She’s been a great asset since joining & we should welcome more representative broadcasting with open arms,” the seven-time world champ wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

That said, her presence will be missed this weekend at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit as she opted to sit out the 2025 Saudi Arabian GP.

At the start of April, Schiff shared a list of races she would be attending this month. Her travel plans included stops in Japan and Bahrain, followed by a trip to South Africa — and as of now, that’s where she is.

The 30-year-old has been actively posting Instagram stories from her gym sessions, salon visits, and other activities keeping her busy while also allowing her to recharge.

Sky Sports F1 presenter Naomi Schiff confirms that she won’t be attending the Saudi Arabian GP to take some time off in South Africa in April. She will attend the Bahrain and Japan double header pic.twitter.com/LSRlk9eHRb — Motorsport Fan (@F1IndyWEC) April 1, 2025

So why is Schiff taking time off when most of her team is busy covering this weekend’s race in Jeddah? The simple reason is F1’s increasingly hectic schedule. With a record 24 races on the calendar this season, many broadcasting teams have opted for rotational shifts.

Just as Schiff is sitting out this weekend, her colleagues — including Martin Brundle, Jenson Button, Natalie Pinkham, and others — will also get the opportunity to skip certain Grand Prix weekends later in the year.

Schiff is set to return for the Miami GP, which takes place from May 2 to 4.