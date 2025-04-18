Owner of a $44K BMW, Naomi Schiff Sets Sights on Their $62K SUV as Her ‘Car Goal’

The world of elite motorsport allows one to have an innate understanding and appreciation of automotive engineering. Be it F1 drivers or racers from any other discipline, they do develop an interest in different kinds of road cars besides the machinery they compete in. Former racing driver and Sky Sports F1 analyst, Naomi Schiff is no different.

Having said that, whilst many in the paddock swoon over supercars and hypercars, Schiff has formed an affinity for butch SUVs that can get the job done but also boast a prowess in terms of motoring power and speed.

Given her decent career in GT racing and junior formulas besides her status as a respected TV presenter in the paddock, Schiff has been able to get her hands on the car that she has always dreamed about—the BMW X3. She bought one for herself back in 2021—costing her around $44k in retail price.

Most recently, she also came across the revised variant of the car that swept her off her feet. Her own 2021-spec X3 comes with 382-hp turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six-cylinder engine that can shame most of the road-going SUVs. That said, her latest Instagram story suggests that she wants her hands on the 2025 variant of the X3, dubbed the ‘G45′ variant.

After the toils and turmoil of being in the F1 paddock for 24 races, Schiff definitely deserves a bit of relaxation. This year, she has fortunately got some time off due to Sky Sports’ rotational roster as she isn’t attending the upcoming Saudi Arabian GP weekend.

And instead of visiting Jeddah, Schiff has landed in South Africa, where she has spotted the new G45 variant of the BMW X3.

She took to her Instagram account to share a story of the G45, and telling us all in no uncertain terms that it was the car of her dreams. In fact, she captioned her story, “Car goals,” tagging the BMW branch out in South Africa.

The G45 comes with “standard with 19-inch wheels, five cameras, twelve ultrasonic radars, a sunroof, heated front seats, and six speakers.” Naturally, it garners a stellar price tag of around $62,000.

It is unclear whether Schiff would purchase the new BMW model she covets so much right away in South Africa. But given her liking for the butch SUV, it’s likely she splurges on it in the upcoming year or so.