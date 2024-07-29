Netflix Might Have Hit a Jackpot Amidst George Russell’s Disqualification in Belgium

Over the years, Netflix’s Drive to Survive has captured some of the most memorable behind-the-scenes footage in the F1 paddock. In Belgium, they were likely in the right place at the right time again, filming the Mercedes team during George Russell’s disqualification.

Russell crossed the chequered flag in P1 ahead of Lewis Hamilton to bring home a Mercedes 1-2. But soon, the FIA deemed Russell’s car underweight as a result of which he was disqualified. Hamilton inherited the victory, as the people in the Mercedes garage looked on, realizing their mistake.

Publicly, the #63 driver did not showcase much anger, insisting that there would be more wins to come. Away from the broadcasting cameras, however, there could have been drama in the Mercedes camp involving Russell, Hamilton, and team principal Toto Wolff.

Netflix was filming during this ordeal, so what happened behind closed doors could be witnessed when Drive to Survive’s season 7 premiers ahead of the start of the 2025 season.

Hamilton deserved to win according to Wolff

Mercedes boss Wolff released a statement after Russell’s disqualification in which he admitted to the team’s mistake. They also insisted that Hamilton deserved to win, having made his own strategy work perfectly.

“Lewis is of course promoted to P1; he was the fastest guy on the two-stop and is a deserving winner,” Wolff stated.

However, Hamilton himself felt that losing out on 1-2 was disappointing. For Mercedes, it would have been a good haul of points heading into the three-week break. But, 18 of the 43 points they earned were lost due to Russell’s disqualification.

After F1 resumes next month, Mercedes still would be the team to watch out for. Not only have they developed what is currently, arguably the fastest car on the grid, but they have two drivers competing closely at the front.