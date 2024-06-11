“People Will Ask Questions”: David Croft Picks a Side in Daniel Ricciardo-Jacques Villeneuve War of Words

The feud between Daniel Ricciardo and Jacques Villeneuve is starting to attract a lot of attention. The 1997 world champion candidly spoke about his doubts regarding Ricciardo’s place in the sport. This criticism sparked a heated verbal battle between the duo. Now, F1 commentator, David Croft has weighed in on the matter, offering his own perspective.

In a conversation on ‘The Fast and the Curious’ podcast, Croft emphasized the importance of Ricciardo delivering strong results, like his performance at the Canadian Grand Prix, to remain relevant in the sport. He said,

“I think the thing with Daniel Ricciardo… and I try and see a balance here… If there were more weekends like this [Canadian GP] then people like Jacques Villeneuve wouldn’t stand there and say why is Daniel Ricciardo still in Formula 1?”

However, Croft also pointed out that Ricciardo’s age could be a significant factor working against him. The Aussie, now a veteran in the sport, is racing for the Visa Cash App RB (V-CARB) team, which primarily focuses on developing young talent for the main Red Bull team.

Croft’s point extends to young drivers like Liam Lawson, who are seen as promising talents for the future. “Liam Lawson is no doubt a spectacular driver for the future who deserves a seat and people will ask questions. If Daniel’s not performing then you know, they’ll ask questions why he’s getting that seat ahead of Liam Lawson,” Croft added.

Will the war of words continue between Daniel Ricciardo and Jacques Villeneuve?

This ongoing saga began when Villeneuve questioned Ricciardo’s place on the F1 grid during a Sky Sports TV segment. The former Williams driver suggested that Ricciardo’s image was keeping him in the sport rather than his results, sparking the initial controversy.

Ricciardo fired back during the Canadian Grand Prix, dismissing Villeneuve’s comments as “talking shit” and boldly told critics to “suck it” after qualifying fifth in Montreal. He backed up his words by finishing eighth in the race, earning valuable points for V-CARB.

Following Ricciardo’s remarks, Villeneuve escalated the dispute by calling Ricciardo’s reaction “childish” and “unprofessional” in an interview with CryptoSportsBetting.ltd. The 1997 champion argued that Ricciardo is heavily protected by his team, the media, and fans, making any criticism a risky endeavor.

“Eat Shit”: Daniel Ricciardo to Jacques Villeneuve Lol, maybe he needs JV to come to every racepic.twitter.com/YO4cB3iN1K — The Casual(F1) Fan (@ThecasualfanF1) June 9, 2024

This feud is far from over, and as Ricciardo’s performance will be under intense scrutiny, the questions surrounding his place in Formula 1 will likely persist.