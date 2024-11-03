mobile app bar

Netflix’s Reel Life Ayrton Senna Sports Tag Heuer’s $38K Watch Made as a Tribute to Brazilian Legend

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Ayrton Senna (Brasilien McLaren-Honda) Motorsport Grand Prix Herren Großer Preis von Brasilien 1991

Credits: IMAGO / HJS

The legacy Ayrton Senna left behind in F1 will soon be portrayed through a Netflix show set to release later this month. The star of that series, Gabriel Leone, is fully promoting the same, as evidenced by his sporting of a limited edition watch dedicated to Senna.

Leone, at a promotional event in Sao Paolo, was spotted wearing the Tag Heuer Carrera Extreme Sport Chronograph Tourbillon X Senna, which reportedly costs around $38k. It is a titanium watch, featuring a skeleton dial, with the sub-dial consisting of a ‘S’ dedicated to Senna.

The three-time World Champion, a Brazilian hero who tragically lost his life 30 years ago, is remembered fondly each year when F1 returns to Sao Paulo, his hometown. Tributes pour in from around the world, celebrating his legacy.

 

Tag Heuer has joined in honoring him with a special-edition watch, limited to just 500 pieces worldwide. “A tribute to Senna’s heritage, the intricate skeleton dial features striking blue, green, and yellow highlights reminiscent of his iconic helmet,” the watchmakers’ website states.

Leone’s series, titled Senna, is set to release on November 29. The show will focus on Senna’s career, and how he went on to become one of the most influential and beloved F1 drivers of all time.

