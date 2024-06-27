“Never Able to Digest This Mistake”: Toto Wolff Accused of Projecting His Insecurities Onto a 17-Year-Old

The RB20 is arguably no longer the best car on the grid. Yet, Max Verstappen with his precision and skill has been able to push for wins. Now, talented drivers like the Dutchman come once in a while. Toto Wolff still regrets not being able to sign Verstappen when he arrived on the F1 scene. With Wolff keen on putting Kimi Antonelli in Hamilton’s seat, Jacques Villeneuve has come out to reveal the Mercedes boss’ insecurity.

“Toto was never able to digest this mistake”, said Jacques Villeneuve according to F1Maximaal.nl, as advised on Wolff missing out on the chance to get Verstappen. Explaining how the Mercedes CEO is trying to rectify the Verstappen mistake, he added,

“Wolff wants to prove that he is capable of discovering the next Verstappen, the youngest Formula 1 driver ever or the youngest world champion ever. ‘With Antonelli, he tries to make that dream come true.’”

Toto Wolff admits Mercedes didn’t commit to a longer-term Formula 1 contract with Lewis Hamilton because it didn’t want to risk losing protege Andrea Kimi Antonelli. Wolff has compared the situation with 2014, when the team was keen to sign Max Verstappen but had nowhere to put… pic.twitter.com/3b82hon0PU — Fastest Pitstop (@FastestPitStop) February 28, 2024

Wolff had Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton under contract when Verstappen arrived on the F1 scene. Not having a seat available led to Verstappen joining the Red Bull family. With the recent rumors of the Dutchman wanting to leave Red Bull following the power struggle at the Milton Keynes outfit, Wolff put everything into trying to sign Verstappen. Yet, the three-time champion has committed to staying at Red Bull.

Nico Rosberg recently suggested that it’s too early for Kimi Antonelli to join Mercedes. The 2016 champion suggested that Antonelli join Williams for a year and then move to Mercedes. However, it feels that it’s still too early for Antonelli to make it to the F1 scene. The Italian skipped the F3 series and straightaway entered F2.

Mercedes is testing extensively with Antonelli by putting him in the previous and current era of F1 cars. Although the test results are believed to be great, the Italian should be given time in F2. At least another year in F2 for him to develop. The Mercedes prospect is yet to win a race in the feeder series.

While Antonelli is most likely expected to be the one to replace Hamilton, Wolff suggests delaying the driver decision as much as possible.

Toto Wolff to wait “as long as possible” to make the Kimi Antonelli to Mercedes decision

Max Verstappen amid the Mercedes rumors suggested that having a fast car is all that matters to him. With Red Bull arguably providing that, there is no reason to move away. In response, Toto Wolff advised that he knows that Mercedes doesn’t have the car to lure Verstappen. Yet, if major improvements are made, it might be possible.

“No driver decision has been made – I said, we want to keep this decision as long as possible, because who knows what happens”, said Wolff according to Motorsport. With most of the teams confirming or set to confirm their driver lineup, it is unlikely for Antonelli to move to another team. Hence, Wolff can take time with Antonelli’s decision.

On the other hand, Mercedes have significantly improved their car with the new front wing and floor. The Silver Arrows were the fastest cars in Canada and super close to Red Bull in Spain.

If the trend continues, Mercedes might overtake Red Bull with the upcoming upgrades. That might be able to lure Verstappen in. Waiting to announce the second piece of their 2025 driver lineup therefore seems like the right decision.