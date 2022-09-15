New dynamic pricing system sees $183 rise in 2023 British GP ticket within 20 minutes

The tickets for the 2023 British GP went on sale recently causing a stir among the fans with its new dynamic pricing system.

Earlier this month Silverstone announced that the tickets for the 2023 British GP will be online soon but with a new dynamic pricing system. This meant that the prices of the tickets will increase based on demand.

The cheapest ticket that covers FP1 and FP2 costs $100. 3-day General Admission tickets in which fans will only get to watch the race on a giant screen costs $250. Meanwhile, the cheapest grandstand ticket costs $335.

At the time tickets went on sale, Silverstone had announced that the prices will increase as the tickets sell out and therefore they will keep bumping the prices every 90 seconds.

There is also a $114 early bird offer that will offer fans to buy tickets 48 hours before the sale and get notifications.

Within 20 minutes, this dynamic system saw an increase of $183 in ticket price. The prices jumped from $400 to $583 for a seat at the national pits straight.

Also Read: British GP to lure prospective customers with luxury apartments overlooking the circuit

2023 British GP has disappointed the F1 fans

The exorbitant prices disappointed the fans as it has become quite inaccessible for them. Apart from the surging ticket prices, even the hotel rooms near the circuit have gone out of budget for many F1 enthusiasts.

On F1 twitter a fan revealed that one night stay at the Holiday Inn in Milton-Keynes costs $575 for one room.

I’ll be one less person in the queue for buying tickets for the British GP, you can get better tickets for other races for their prices and have a better time. Even if that means flights and a hotel. #F1 #BritishGP #Silverstone — Ami-Louise (@amilouHDLY) September 15, 2022

@BBCSport @SkySportF1 Fans having a torrid time trying to purchase tix for 2023 British GP, prices already high & ‘dynamically’ rising over the period of the sale, meanwhile fans have been stuck for hours & hours trying to purchase tickets, only to be sent to the back of the q! https://t.co/dDWjChd0ed — Simon Gowland (@SimonGowland1) September 15, 2022

Trying to get some tickets for the British GP next year wonder how long I’ll be in this queue?!! 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/wAvEy3Q9Rm — Nat 💙💖💜 (@shortchick77) September 15, 2022

Also Read: F1 Twitter fumes over expensive 2023 British GP tickets starting $250