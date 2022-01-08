“New generation of drivers are racing very clean but hard” – Former F1 driver impressed with drivers below Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen in the pecking order

“New generation of drivers are racing very clean but hard” – Stefan Johansson has expressed his opinion on the driving style of world champion Max Verstappen.

Stefan Johansson, a former McLaren and Ferrari driver is impressed with how the drivers from midfield teams have fared so far this season.

Additionally, he has issues with the aggressive driving style of reigning world champion Max Verstappen. He believes the Red Bull superstar is taking inspiration from two legends Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna.

“The issue we have right now on track is that Max has taken the Senna playbook and the Schumacher playbook to a whole new level. Generally, I think there’s a good code of conduct between the drivers.

“Most of the current crop of the new generation of drivers are racing very clean but hard. There’s been some really great battles this year, but they’re not at the front and therefore it goes unnoticed for the most part. No one cares about the guys in fifth or sixth place.”

More unwarranted criticism of race decision-making

Like with any sport, the current F1 season saw a lot of contentious decisions been taken by the stewards, headed by FIA Race Director Michael Masi.

But, all in all, the deserving – Mercedes and Verstappen – won, and that’s what matters at the end. Johansson begs to disagree.

“I don’t have a lot of optimism for the changes from the officials. Every year decisions about driving standards and enforcement are getting worse, muddier with more grey areas.

“If Max can get away with what he’s gotten away with in certain cases this year, then like Leclerc said, ‘Ok, fine. If that’s how we’re going to race, then that’s how we have to race.’”

Also Read “Verstappen vs Red Bull next week!”: Max Verstappen to take part in the upcoming 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual race