F1

“New generation of drivers are racing very clean but hard” – Former F1 driver impressed with drivers below Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen in the pecking order

"New generation of drivers are racing very clean but hard" - Former F1 driver impressed with drivers below Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen in the pecking order
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
"If you go back in Tom Brady and LeBron James' careers, they have similar situations": Joe Montana compares NFL and NBA's biggest modern day stars in his new docuseries "Cool Under Pressure"
Next Article
Ross Taylor Test record: Who has scored most runs for New Zealand in Test matches?
F1 Latest News
"New generation of drivers are racing very clean but hard" - Former F1 driver impressed with drivers below Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen in the pecking order
“New generation of drivers are racing very clean but hard” – Former F1 driver impressed with drivers below Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen in the pecking order

“New generation of drivers are racing very clean but hard” – Stefan Johansson has expressed…