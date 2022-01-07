“Verstappen vs Red Bull next week!”: Max Verstappen to take part in the upcoming 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual race

Max Verstappen will take part in next weekend’s 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual race alongside several star-studded drivers.

Verstappen is an avid sim-racing driver as he previously mentioned. The 24-year old admitted that he spends a big chunk of his free time on the simulator, trying to get better in the virtual world of racing.

According to the 2021 World Champion, racing on a simulator requires a completely different skill set that even an F1 driver has to spend time learning.

“I am naturally fast in real life. On the simulator these guys are the benchmark. And I have to push myself to that limit,” Verstappen said.

The Red Bull driver took part in the Le Mans virtual event back in 2020. He raced for team Redline, partnering up with McLaren starlet Lando Norris. The duo was leading the race at night, before internet issues caused a crash, taking them out of contention.

No words needed. We were ready for Le Mans but unfortunately the software wasn’t 🤦@Racer_D , @atzekerkhof @gregerhuttu , @LandoNorris and @Max33Verstappen gave it their all, but you can’t prepare for this Thanks @fiawec_official for organizing a fantastic event and broadcast pic.twitter.com/I6sSCcpzjT — Team Redline (@TeamRedlineSim) June 14, 2020

Norris won’t be taking part in this instalment, but it was announced earlier this week that Verstappen would race for team Redline in this coveted e-sports event yet again.

Max Verstappen will go up against his Red Bull counterpart Liam Lawson

Verstappen is the biggest name that will take part in the event on 15th/16th January this year. However, there are several famous names that will be associated with the race come next weekend.

The Dutch driver’s F1 employer Red Bull, will have their e-sports team taking part. Red Bull junior academy driver Liam Lawson, will be racing for the Milton-Keynes team which means that Verstappen will go up against his ‘own team’ in the race.

Some of the other racing drivers who will take part are Juan Pablo Montoya, Felipe Drugovich and Louis Deletraz. Also featuring will be 2-time F1 E-sports Champion, Jarno Opmeer.

On the other hand, the legendary Fernando Alonso will act as team manager for the Alpine team entering the race, whereas Romain Grosjean’s R8G E-sports team is also scheduled to make an appearance.

