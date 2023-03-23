New Jersey Could Host Max Verstappen And Other new Age Formula 1 drivers With $2.7 Billion Plan Approved

Oct 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Red Bull Racing Limited driver Max Verstappen (1) of Team Netherlands leads Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport driver Lewis Hamilton (44) of Team Great Britain during the running of the U.S. Grand Prix F1 race at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Formula 1 rapidly expanded in the United States with viewers’ broader demand for the sport. In 2019, F1 used to only race in Texas, and within four years, it is scheduled to race three races in the newly started season.

Fanatics says that online merchandise sales for Formula 1 were up 101% last year. Top selling markets:

1. United States

2. United Kingdom

3. Australia Online F1 sales on Fanatics have now increased by more than 1,000% since 2018. F1’s business is booming 📈 pic.twitter.com/sXvzq62f1n — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) March 9, 2023

However, the rise of the sport still isn’t limiting itself. According to NJ.com, a plan to redevelop a now redundant airport, the Atlantic City Airport/Bader Field, into a Formula 1 circuit has been approved.

The cost of the whole project is estimated to be around $2.7 billion. The plan doesn’t only intend to create only an F1 circuit but shops and flats too, which could give an employment boost to 1,500-1,700 people.

Max Verstappen and other Formula 1 rising stars could end up racing in New Jersey

The new planned circuit could be integrated by the likes of Max Verstappen and George Russell racing it here one day. Since the redevelopment of the area could take around six-nine years, as per the sources, Lewis Hamilton could retire before getting a chance to race here.

Though one of Hamilton’s favorite cities is New York, thus, the seven-time world champion could definitely schedule his trip to New York and travel to Jersey during its Grand Prix weekend.

That way, he would only enhance the celebrity status of the event. But it’s the younger generation that has just gotten started to be prominent in the sport that would have to run the show.

Undying excitement for the Las Vegas Grand Prix

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is the third entry to the F1 calendar from the United States. And the excitement around is only rising with each passing day, as the ticket prices are soaring like a rocket.

The new street circuit would make the 20 drivers race within the city’s main area, as the track would also include the famous Caesar’s hotel. Not only is the F1 rejoicing the revenue of the expensive tickets, but even the nearby hotels are seeing it as a goldmine.

The stakes have never been higher. Additional tickets on sale Friday, March 24 at 10AM PST. Visit https://t.co/ySgEoN90zR for info.#LasVegasGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/Xqe4XXVnLh — F1 Las Vegas (@F1LasVegas) March 22, 2023

Several hotels from where the track is visible are offering packages for the days of the racing event. And their prices are not for the faint-hearted for sure.