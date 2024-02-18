From Frustration to Fulfillment, Charles Leclerc Overcomes Limiting Creative Hurdle to Produce Debut Ep ‘Dreamers’

Earlier this week, Charles Leclerc reached a unique milestone in his life with the release of his first Extended Play (EP). Titled ‘Dreamers,’ the EP features four self-composed tracks from Leclerc and French Pianist Sofiane Pamart. While music was always Leclerc’s passion, the release of Dreamers marks his official entry into this world. However, things weren’t always easy for Leclerc.

Frustrations were a big part of the journey, as he explained in a video clip uploaded on X by user Clara. The Monegasque felt he had a very creative mind, but his hands limited his abilities. As such, even if he thought of a good composition, he could not play it as well as he hoped.

“Sometimes, when I play the Piano, I get frustrated because I get limited in what I can do. My mind is really creative, but my hands can’t follow.”

Having spent time in a professional studio alongside Pamart, Leclerc felt what it is like to have the mind think and the hands follow. It provided Leclerc with an insight into the world of music and allowed him to explore avenues beyond the F1 realm. Furthermore, the collaboration also signified the growing connection between the worlds of F1 and Music.

Charles Leclerc is not the only F1 entity to dabble in music

F1’s growing popularity has made it an exciting subject for music artists to explore. Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny has become a prominent artist to feature F1 entities in his songs. The lyrics in his song ‘Monaco’ make a mention of Max Verstappen. Even Sergio Perez makes a cameo appearance in the video. Pierre Gasly also featured in a music video for Benson Boone’s ‘To Love Someone.’

TikTok also played an important role in reviving older tracks by relating them with F1. Sade’s ‘Smooth Operator’ is one such example, with fans associating the famous song with Carlos Sainz. Furthermore, there have been various edits involving drivers and certain iconic songs, such as Leclerc’s sunset lap in Austin, having Adele’s ‘Skyfall’ playing in the background.

Daniel Ricciardo is another F1 driver who set foot in the musical world. His favorite band, Gang of Youths, let him be their drummer for a day. The trend of F1 drivers foraying into the musical continues to grow, and the day might not be far when F1 has its own ‘Boy Band.’