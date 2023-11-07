Yuki Tsunoda Pardoned for His Explicit Language as Red Bull Boss Explains Hilarious Backstory to First “Motherf*cker!” Radio

Ever since making his Formula 1 debut in 2021, Yuki Tsunoda has progressed in every aspect, from driving to communication and many others. However, this was not always the case. While he has always been improving his driving skills with every race, for communication skills, he was sent to the United Kingdom.

In a recent episode of the eff won with DRS podcast, Christian Horner addressed the occasion when Yuki Tsunoda had to move to the United Kingdom to work with an English team in the outskirts of London. However, given these strict measures employed by the Milton Keynes side, the 49-year-old claimed that Tsunoda’s time there reminded him of a character from the Ritchie film.

Following that, the Red Bull boss recounted an amusing story of how Tsunoda began to use profanity in everyday discussions. Although the Briton initially complimented the Japanese driver by saying, “I think he should be in movies when this is all over,” referring to a character from the film “Ritchie.” According to Horner’s conversation, Yuki’s time in the UK made him think of a character in the film since they are both typically quirky. The 49-year-old, however, wasted no time in revealing the amusing element.

Speaking first, Christian Horner stated that Yuki Tsunoda believed the word F*ck, or Motherf*cker, was actually a part of the English language. The Briton then disclosed the situation in which Yuki ended up using a derogatory word and shocking the entire team. Horner said, “So he gets in a Formula One car, and his very first test, he’s going, I don’t understand you, m*therfucker.”

This left everyone surprised, although they were aware of Yuki’s innocent behavior.

What behavioral changes did Yuki Tsunoda undergo in the past two years?

In 2021, Yuki Tsunoda made his Formula One debut by speaking profanity over the team radio. Whether it was about his competitors or the traffic, his go-to description in them frequently began with the letter F. It’s interesting to note that during his WTf1 appearance, the Japanese driver acknowledged it as one of his weak spots.

However, despite his commitment not to repeat it when he couldn’t contain himself, Marko gave Yuki strict instructions. The 80-year-old claims that Yuki using those words was of little use to the 23-year-old and the engineers, as it provided them with no insight into the exact cause of the car’s problem. Marko elaborated further in his chat with MotorsportTotal. Com, saying, ” But if you swear and curse in the middle of a corner, that’s not good. Then you drive slower. We explained that to him that he has to stop it.”

Nevertheless, Tsunoda has made significant progress since then, and as a result, he has also been rewarded with a new contract extension under the Red Bull umbrella. Remarkably, the 23-year-old’s performance coach has also expressed great admiration for his development. In an interview with the Dirty Air podcast, Michael Italiano stated that his improved reaction times and mental calmness have been his main priorities.

However, if we listen to Yuki, he underlines that, during the last two years, he may not have demonstrated his leadership abilities sufficiently. Nevertheless, going forward, he plans to be responsible by providing the team with the necessary input.