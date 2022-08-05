Nico Rosberg adds $2 Million Rimac Nevera electric hypercar to his massive car collection

Nico Rosberg has added a brand new Rimac Nevera electric hypercar worth $2 Million to his incredible car collection.

2016 world champion Nico Rosberg has become the first one to receive the brand new Rimac Nevera electric hypercar. The $2 Million car would be the first electric car in the principality of Monaco with a VIN ending in 001.

Only 150 units of the hypercar will be produced with each car showing an individually numbered plaque showing the build sequence.

Here it is!! Went for a full Batmobile spec and it’s Number 1 of 150! Insane electric hypercar (1914HP), awesome company and genius founder. Can’t wait to see what it can do! Full video here: https://t.co/r55L2B2e7d pic.twitter.com/M8coCz27Am — Nico Rosberg (@NicoRosberg) August 4, 2022

The German driver’s vehicle is 001 of the 150 units but there is a previous build that has a VIN ending in 000. The latter car will be retained by Rimac.

The hypercar finally entered production in July. Rosberg had recently visited Rimac’s headquarters in Croatia to take the delivery personally. He even took the supercar for a quick spin before having it shipped back home to Monaco.

This car represents everything I could ever want” – Nico Rosberg

Rosberg’s car fashions Rimac’s Stellar Black paint combined with exposed carbon fibre. It has polished wheels with the Nevera’s Vertex pattern and gloss-black brake callipers. The interior is also black including the Alcantara trim.

Each of the units takes about five weeks to assemble, with production handled by the newly minted Bugatti Rimac.

Talking about the supercar, Rosberg said, “For me, this car represents absolutely everything I could ever want.”

“It showcases the very best of innovative electrification technology. Bringing it into a car designed literally from the ground-up to be not just incredibly fast, or the fastest, but really great to drive, too.”

Furthermore, Nevera is globally lauded for its world-leading technologies and unrivalled performance. The car features 1,914 hp from a four-motor system.

The hypercar is capable of accelerating from 0-62 mph in 1.85 seconds. To 100 mph in 4.3 seconds, and down the quarter-mile in 8.59 seconds.

