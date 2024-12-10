mobile app bar

Nico Rosberg Believes Lando Norris’ ‘Errors’ Can be A Hurdle to ‘Favorite’s’ Championship Dream

Vidit Dhawan
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
F1 Italian Grand Prix Lando Norris of McLaren attends a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz after Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit on December 8th, 2024

F1 Italian Grand Prix Lando Norris of McLaren attends a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz after Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit on December 8th, 2024 | Credits- IMAGO / NurPhoto

After the 2024 season finale in Abu Dhabi, Nico Rosberg declared Lando Norris the favorite to win next year’s Drivers’ Championship. However, one hurdle could prevent Norris from getting the job done — the fear of repeating past mistakes.

Rosberg pointed this out in the Sky Sports F1 podcast earlier this week. “He has some inner demons in his mind, which result in one or another mistake or so,” the German said.

For context, Rosberg described how Norris can make mistakes even when he has everything under his control. For instance, at the 2024 Singapore GP, which he dominated, Norris almost crashed twice despite being more than 20 seconds ahead of second-placed Max Verstappen.

Rosberg believes that Norris’ teammate Oscar Piastri is stronger in this area, which allows him to be more consistent. But still, this won’t be that big of a problem for Norris, Rosberg believes. Between Norris and Piastri, he would still pick the Briton if the two go toe-to-toe for the title in 2025. The reason? the 25-year-old’s “raw speed”.

The former Mercedes driver opined that Norris’ speed was at the level of someone like Verstappen, a proven legend with four world titles to his name. Norris is well aware of where he fell short and will work on improving his habit of being error-prone. After the race in Abu Dhabi, which he won, the Bristol-born even made a bold declaration.

Next year is my year“: Norris

Norris’ P1 finish in Abu Dhabi helped McLaren win its first Constructors’ title since 1998. But he had other things in mind as soon as he crossed the chequered flag. In 2025, he wants to win both the Drivers’ and the Constructors’.

The Briton feels confident for two key reasons. Firstly, his experience battling Verstappen this year, and secondly, the fact that McLaren emerged as arguably the strongest team in the second half of the 2024 season.

Rosberg also considers Norris the favorite for next year’s championship for these same reasons. He went as far as to claim after the Abu Dhabi GP last weekend that “second is not acceptable next year” for Norris.

Other contenders that may emerge are the two Ferrari drivers — Charles Leclerc and his future teammate Lewis Hamilton. With Ferrari finishing second in the Constructors’ Championship this season, they will carry over their momentum into next year and will hope to put up a stronger fight against McLaren.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Vidit Dhawan

Vidit Dhawan

x-icon

Vidit Dhawan, a Formula 1 Editor at The SportsRush, is intrinsically connected with everything around the sport — from the engine roar, the cacophony on the grandstands to the action. He fell in love with F1 during the inaugural Indian GP in 2011. After more than a decade of deep engagement with the sport, Vidit insists he will remain a lifelong fan of Fernando Alonso, and sees the future of F1 in Charles Leclerc. A sports fanatic from childhood, he discovered his passion for writing while pursuing a bachelor's degree in international and global studies. Vidit has written over 1,700 articles, ranging from news reports to opinions. He thrives covering live action, and loves to dig into the contrasting personalities in the F1 bandwagon and narrate their journey in life as well as the sport. Vidit also follows tennis and football, enjoys playing as well as coaching chess.

Share this article

Don’t miss these