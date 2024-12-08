“Second Is Not Acceptable”: Nico Rosberg Responds to Lando Norris’ ‘Next Year Is My Year’ Comment

“Next year is my year” were the words of Lando Norris on the team radio, as he crossed the chequered flag in P1 in Abu Dhabi to help McLaren win the Constructors’ title again after 26 years. As well as Norris has driven this season to finish P2 in the Drivers’ Championship, 2016 champion Nico Rosberg believes that second will not be acceptable to the Briton next season.

“Lando said it that ‘next year is my year’. Anything else but the world title next year…second is not acceptable next year,” said the German former driver via Sky Sports. Rosberg is confident that Norris is in a good spot now and expects him to take the fight to Max Verstappen next year.

Lando Norris is backing himself next season pic.twitter.com/m3jfMDR40Z — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) December 8, 2024

Norris himself admitted that he was not prepared to fight for the Drivers’ title fight this year. But having fought Verstappen week in and week out this season, he feels prepared to challenge for the championship if he ever gets the chance again. As per Rosberg, Norris could get that chance as early as next season.

“Lando is my pick for world champion next year,” Rosberg added. “He’s driving so brilliantly. He’s the favorite”. With Norris having grown from strength to strength this season, 2025 could very well be his year.

If the 2024 campaign is anything to go by, the 25-year-old has improved more than ever to take the fight to Verstappen.

Is Norris ready to be world champion?

After getting his maiden win in Miami this year, Norris added three more victories to his name. Moreover, he also clinched eight pole positions, the most any McLaren driver has had in the 21st century.

And with him finishing on the podium 13 times this season — the most in his career — it just goes to show how consistent he has been. The one thing that Norris has struggled with in 2024 has been his race starts.

The #4 driver converted only three of his eight pole positions to victory (Netherlands, Singapore, Abu Dhabi) this season. He would certainly hope to improve upon this record next year. However, if Norris’ performance in Abu Dhabi is anything to go by, he seems to have improved on that aspect as well.

After starting from pole, Norris got a brilliant getaway and managed to keep hold of the lead. From that point on, he was in complete control and helped McLaren get the much-needed victory to win the Constructors’ title, with the two Ferraris of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc finishing just behind him.