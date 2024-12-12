mobile app bar

Nico Rosberg Has ‘Some Tips’ for 2025 Title ‘Favorite’ Lando Norris

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Nico Rosberg (L) and Lando Norris (R)

Nico Rosberg (L) and Lando Norris (R) |
Credits: IMAGO / PanoramiC

After four grueling years of trying to get the better of Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes, Nico Rosberg achieved his ultimate goal of winning the F1 drivers’ championship in 2016. Naturally, he knows a thing or two about going up against the very best and has some tips for Lando Norris in the fight for the 2025 title.

Firstly, the former Williams and Mercedes driver considers Norris a favorite to clinch his maiden title next season. However, Rosberg had a warning for the Briton after his radio message at the season finale in Abu Dhabi last weekend.

“Like in Abu Dhabi on the cool down lap, you know, he [Norris] said in the car, next year is my year,” Rosberg began on the Sky Sports F1 podcast.

“That’s something that I would actually recommend him not to do, because it’s just an unnecessary pressure expectation dynamic that you kick-off. And if you want, even do it internally, whatever. Yeah, but especially not externally,” the German concluded.

The underlying theme of Rosberg‘s suggestions to the #4 driver was to take the pressure off him. Going into every race with the intention of winning and building a good title challenge throughout the year is possibly the best thing to do for Norris if he wants to win the crown against the likes of Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen, and Lewis Hamilton.

That said, Rosberg did emphasize the fact that the Briton needs to take every opportunity that comes his way because winning a world championship is an opportunity that comes very rarely in the modern era of the sport.

Norris faces stiff competition despite being favorite for the 2025 championship

While parallels can be drawn between Rosberg’s 2016 title win and Norris’ potential charge next season, the complexion of the competition poses additional threats to the McLaren driver’s ambitions.

For starters, Rosberg only had his teammate, Hamilton to contend with given Mercedes’ dominance during the turbo-hybrid era of the sport. But 2024 has shown that 2025 could be a three-way title fight between the likes of McLaren, Ferrari, and Red Bull.

If Mercedes gets the W16 right, it could pose additional challenges for Norris. Moreover, as was the case with the RB20 this year, there is no guarantee that Norris will have the fastest car under his belt for the entirety of the season next year.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

