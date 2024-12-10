mobile app bar

“It’s a Shame”: Carlos Sainz Is Unhappy With New Regulations Interfering With Competitive F1 Field

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Formula 1, British Grand Prix 2024 emspor, v l Carlos Sainz Ferrari starting number 55 on SKY in TV interview Silverstone

Formula 1, British Grand Prix 2024 emspor, v l Carlos Sainz Ferrari starting number 55 on SKY in TV interview Silverstone | Credits: IMAGO / Jan Huebner

The 2022 regulations reset was billed as a move towards more competitive racing by the FIA and F1. And if the 2024 season is anything to go by, the ground-effect era of the sport has produced one of the most thrilling championship battles in recent times. However, with the focus now on the 2026 power unit regulations, Carlos Sainz has signaled his discontent with F1’s decision to abandon this golden formula.

Per Motorsport-Total.com, the Williams driver said, “It’s a shame that everything will be reset in 2026 [with the new rules], because I feel that Formula 1 is creating equal conditions for all teams and all drivers for the first time in a very, very long time.”

Sainz‘s apprehensions are understandable given the complexion of the competition in 2024. After two years of Red Bull and Max Verstappen dominating the field, the regulations brought the likes of McLaren, Ferrari, and Mercedes closer into the equation.

This season, it was a three-way fight between McLaren, Ferrari, and Red Bull for the Constructors’ title. With new regulations on the horizon, it is inevitable that one team will have the legs on the others and it will take some catching up again for the others to serve up a really competitive field.

Despite Sainz’s apprehensions, Williams look forward to 2026

While Sainz may not be as thrilled to welcome a new era of F1, his new team, Williams are looking forward to the regulations reset. Firstly, with the new engine regulations, the Grove-based team have placed their bets on the Mercedes engine — a smart decision by what has been said in the paddock in the past year.

Team principal, James Vowles has gone as far as to write off the 2025 season to maximize the 2026 regulations. For them, the clear pathway to climbing back up the field is to focus solely on the latest regulations with hopes of nailing the aero regulations that will also take effect from 2026 onwards.

In that sense, Sainz’s arrival is key to Vowles’ plans for the team. With a solid car underneath, the former Mercedes man has signed up one of the strongest driver lineups in the sport. The #55 driver alongside Alex Albon could prove quite beneficial for Williams to extract the maximum out of their Mercedes-powered package come 2026.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these