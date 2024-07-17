Nikita Mazepin’s Aides Accuse Haas F1 of Violating a Court Decree Related to Their Sponsorship Dispute

Haas may have moved on from its torrid relationship with former driver Nikita Mazepin and his father’s company Uralkali. But, the ghosts of their failed alliance are still haunting the American team.

According to Uralkali, Haas breached their sponsorship agreement by terminating their deal before the 2022 season began. However, a tribunal ruled that the team followed the rule of law and that Uralkali was not entitled to any compensation for breach of contract.

That being said, the ruling contained a caveat. Haas was well within its right to end the contract. But, they were not entitled to keep the $13 million sum paid by the company. The tribunal declared that a sum of $9 million and a team race car from the 2021 season be delivered to Uralkali, as per the sponsorship agreement.

However, a recent statement put out by Uralkali suggests that Haas has missed the deadline. “Regretfully, neither the money (plus interest plus costs) has been paid, nor the race car delivered by the required deadline.”

Former Haas title sponsor Uralkali claims that the team has failed to pay a refund it is owed, plus delivery of a #F1 car, relating to its canceled deal. Full story⬇️https://t.co/0DQPT8b9Wx — Autosport (@autosport) July 16, 2024

A Uralkali spokesperson went on to further warn them about their conduct. Their scathing remarks also insinuated that Haas had willfully decided to violate the binding ruling passed by the tribunal of competent jurisdiction.

Guenther Steiner reveals his side of the story about Haas and Uralkali’s split

The tribunal, while deciding on the case had deemed that Haas had a “just cause” to terminate the sponsorship agreement with Uralkali. It all happened in the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

In his book ‘Surviving to Drive’, then-Team Principal Steiner explained what prompted the team to cut ties with its Russian sponsor. He wrote, “He [Haas’ director of communications] told me that Russia might be on the verge of invading Ukraine. To any other team that wouldn’t be a problem, as such, but to us it could be disastrous. Not only do we have a Russian driver but our title sponsor is also Russian.”

Haas are yet to release their statement in response to Uralkali’s claims.