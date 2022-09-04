Max Verstappen can win 2nd F1 World Championship as soon as 2022 Singapore GP

If Max Verstappen wins the upcoming races in Monza and Singapore, he can mathematically be crowned the 2022 F1 World Champion.

Max Verstappen claimed an emphatic victory in front of home fans in Zandvoort. He won the 2022 Dutch GP after starting on pole.

The Dutchman ran into a bit of uncertainty with the safety car when he was placed behind the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton. But the Briton could not defend him on his old mediums and eventually yielded his lead to Max.

He said after the race, “It’s always special to win your home GP. This year I had to work for it even more. An incredible weekend and I’m really happy we got the Dutch GP.

Verstappen extended his lead in the championship after his win. The Dutchman sits comfortably on top of the standings with a 109-point lead over his nearest rival, Leclerc.

The Dutchman claimed his 10th win of the season. He is just 3 wins short of equalling the record set by Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel for most wins in a season.

Currently, the record for most wins in a season is 13 wins. But with 7 races yet to go, Verstappen could potentially break the long-standing record and set a legacy of his own.

With a 109-point lead, Verstappen can hold on to the Championship lead if he misses the next 4 races of the 2022 season. But the Dutchman can warp the championship title if he continues his form for 2 more races.

How soon can Max Verstappen win the 2022 F1 World Championship?

At present, Max Verstappen leads the championship by 109 points. And the Dutchman can win his 2nd Championship title as soon as the 2022 Singapore GP.

The next 2 races of the Championship will be in Monza and Singapore. After Singapore, there are 5 races and 1 sprint race in Brazil. With 25 points awarded for every win, 1 for fastest lap 8 for the sprint race, the most points a driver can claim will be 138 in the last 5 rounds.

This means that Leclerc can contend for the championship if the difference is lower than 138 points after the Singapore GP.

Max Verstappen now has a 109 point lead in the championship. He could go on holiday for the next 4 races and he’d still be in the lead 😎 pic.twitter.com/jTAPtIHMTq — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) September 4, 2022

If Max wins the next race in Monza and Leclerc claims P2 and the fastest lap, Max will still lead the championship by 115 points. And if Max wins in Singapore and Leclerc finishes any lower than P8, Max will be awarded the title in Singapore.

Considering Leclerc finished P2 in Singapore, Max just needs 1 more win to conclude the season. So by the 2022 Japanese GP, Max will be crowned 2022 champion if he keeps continuing his current form.

If he can claim the win in Japan, it would take his lead to at least 130 points. And with just 4 races and 1 sprint remaining, Leclerc can only claim 112 points which would not be enough.

