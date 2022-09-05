F1

“Exceptional drivers like Lewis Hamilton can make a difference”: Max Verstappen heaps praise on 7-time World Champion for guiding Mercedes to World Title wins

"Exceptional drivers like Lewis Hamilton can make a difference": Max Verstappen heaps praise on 7-time World Champion for guiding Mercedes to World Title wins
Somin Bhattacharjee

Previous Article
"I'm Him, N***a!": $110 million Clippers star goes off on a defender in a private game
Next Article
"Support youngsters instead of criticizing": Yuvraj Singh urges fans to support Arshdeep Singh after his drop catch in India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match
F1 Latest News
$1.5 Million IndyCar star is only choice to replace Pierre Gasly at Red Bull camp says team boss
$1.5 Million IndyCar star is only choice to replace Pierre Gasly at Red Bull camp says team boss

IndyCar sensation Colton Herta will be the only choice to replace Pierre Gasly at Red…