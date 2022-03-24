“No Kimi, you will not have the drink”: How do Formula 1 drivers drink in the car while racing at the fastest circuits in the world?

Let us find out what and how do Formula 1 drivers drink while they are racing at over 200 miles per hour at the fastest circuits in the world

We all see drivers concentrating while racing. However, they are humans as well and drink water during the races. The races are almost two hours long and drivers definitely suffer from dehydration and weight loss.

The pre-race ritual for drivers is to drink at least 2 litres of fluid. The fluid contains glucose which is secret but surely contains vitamins and minerals.

How does this drinking system work for Formula 1 drivers?

The first person to come to all of our minds is Kimi Raikonnen and his infamous drink conversation in Hungary. He asked, “You forgot to connect the drink through, the drink is it on now?” The engineer hilariously replied, “No Kimi, you will not have the drink.”

The drink or bag of fluid is fit on the cockpit with the help of a pump. No aerodynamics or highly technical regulations here, trust me. The drink is connected with a long pipe that goes to the driver’s mouth through the helmet. There is a button on the driver’s steering wheel that once clicked supplies the drink.

George Russell’s drink explanation

Let Mr. Saturday explain you better. George Russell was asked the same question to which he responded: “We do get thirsty. We actually have a little drinks bag we put in the car. Often the engineers don’t want us to use it because that’s additional weight that is slowing the car down.”

“It is very related to the country and the climate. If we go to a track like Singapore where the humidity and the heat aren’t incredibly high, we would always have the drinks bag full,” he added.

Moreover, on the contrary, he described if it’s cold, they would require less fluid to drink. Explaining how it functions, the Briton concluded by saying: “The bag has a drink’s tube, like a straw, that comes through from the seat, almost through your suit into the helmet, and then sticks into your mouth.”