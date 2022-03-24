“They don’t have to fake the drama”– Reddit user reveals how Netflix manipulated Lewis Hamilton’s radio message after Max Verstappen crash in Silverstone

Reddit user reveals how Netflix manipulated the radio messages of Lewis Hamilton after Max Verstappen crashed into Silverstone barriers.

The collision between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen was one of the most heated moments of the 2021 season. the tensions of that crash followed into other races for several weeks.

Naturally, the Max Verstappen crash in the British GP was going to be a big talking point in this season of Netflix’s Drive To Survive. And the OTT platform juiced it perfectly.

However, the series is also accused of exaggerating the drama and altering the narratives. Thus, another alleged misinformation was detected by a Reddit user.

The video posted by a user named u/Hakimigini reveals that the Netflix version showed Hamilton asking about Verstappen right after the collision.

But on the contrary, Hamilton first complained about how he had the line, and Verstappen gave him no space. Probably around four minutes, the Briton finally thought about asking about Verstappen through his race engineer.

The Silverstone crash finished the rivalry romance of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen

Before the crash in Silverstone, it was only the bosses of the two teams who were arguing against each other or playing mind games. Meanwhile, Hamilton and Verstappen were limited to showing sportsmanship to each other.

However, this crash diluted that sentiment, instead, there were certain digs taken against each other. Verstappen right after the crash publically criticized Hamilton for his win celebrations in Silverstone.

A similar exchange of words happened when in Monza, Verstappen’s rear tyre slightly bumped onto Hamilton’s head. The Briton claimed about the stiffness on his neck, and Verstappen responded by taking a dig on Hamilton’s MetGala visit.

Thus, the Silverstone collision surely reshaped the relationship between the two rivals. Though, it doesn’t mean thy stopped appreciating each other.

max verstappen and lewis hamilton after realising that they are both up against charles leclerc pic.twitter.com/nP6TOT5iKm — lee (@formulee1_) March 22, 2022

Will the rivalry extend in 2022?

During the first race of the 2022 season, Hamilton apparently struggled due to the unsolved issues in his car. Yet he managed to get a P3 podium in Bahrain.

On the other hand, Verstappen was vying for a win, but a last-minute blunder by Red Bull made him retire. Despite that Verstappen is a contender for the championship this year, as Red Bull is undeniably fast.

Meanwhile, Hamilton got a good start to the season even after major concerns. It remains to be seen how long it would take Mercedes to come into its peak form.

