No ‘Last-Season-With-Mercedes’ Tears for Lewis Hamilton

In his final few months with Mercedes now, Lewis Hamilton is looking back on all the success he achieved with the Silver Arrows since joining them in 2013. However, ahead of the Canadian GP, Hamilton doesn’t feel particularly emotional, despite Mercedes powering him to victory seven times around the Circuit Giles-Villeneuve.

“In general, I don’t particularly feel emotional this weekend,” said the 39-year-old.

He does add that finishing on a “high” in Canada would be great, considering his past achievements in the venue. But, he doesn’t see that happening because of Mercedes’ start to the season.

#CanadianGP | Lewis Hamilton is asked if this being his last Canadian Grand Prix with Mercedes, given his success rate at the track, adds a little bit of emotion to the weekend: “No. In general, I don’t particularly feel emotional this weekend. But thinking about it, it would… pic.twitter.com/glJHO8pJV2 — deni (@fiagirly) June 7, 2024

Hamilton adds that he will look to finish as high up as possible, considering Mercedes has to fight for scraps until they do become a regular feature in the front again. And the Briton doesn’t think he has to wait too long for the same.

“I think you’ve seen, for example, with McLaren switching it around last year and anything’s possible. So I do think we’re moving in the right direction and I really am hopeful that we’re going to be in the mix, particularly for the second half of the season.”

Currently, however, the seven-time champion continues to languish in the midfield. Although, the Brackley team’s long-term goals won’t bother him much, because the team he is set to join is in a much better place as of now.

Lewis Hamilton’s expectations after leaving Mercedes

Hamilton’s Mercedes stint ends after 16 more races, and he will join Ferrari, a Championship-starved outfit. They last won a title in 2008, and since then, have been in Red Bull and Mercedes’ shadows.

Under Fred Vasseur, however, Ferrari appears to be making big strides. They have already won two races this season, whereas Hamilton hasn’t won one since 2021. As such, the Stevenage-born driver’s first aim upon joining Ferrari will be to put an end to this winless run.

Long-term, however, Hamilton has only one goal in mind – to win his eighth World Championship. It is primarily the reason behind him leaving Mercedes choosing Ferrari, who may come out on top of F1 come the 2026 season.